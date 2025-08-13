Premier League chief gives update on decision over Man City financial breach allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has pleaded for patience amid criticism over the slow pace of Manchester City's disciplinary case.

The Premier League issued more than 100 charges against City in February 2023 related to alleged breaches of its financial rules and with allegedly failing to co-operate with the subsequent investigation, and referred the matter to an independent commission.

City have always strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

The case was heard by a commission between September and December last year but no decision has been published.

The issue continues to hang over the league as the 2025-26 season gets under way this weekend, with Masters reiterating his organisation has no control or say over the timings.

"It's an independent judiciary essentially," Masters told Sky Sports. "They are then in charge of the process and its timings. They hear the case, they decide the outcome and we have no influence over it or its timing.

"My frustration is irrelevant really, I just have to wait. Legal processes rarely take less time than you anticipated. But we have to be patient.”

Masters also addressed speculation around staging Premier League matches abroad, after LaLiga's plan for a game between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami received approval from the Spanish football federation on Monday.

He said the controversial "Game 39" concept of an extra competitive match hosted outside of Britain remained off the table.

"I think that (LaLiga) match that's been talked about, there's a long road to go yet about whether that will actually happen," Masters said.

"It hasn't changed our view about matches abroad. We did look at the 39th game way back when with lots of controversy... Our objective at the time was how to grow the Premier League around the world. We've been able to do that through different means.

Masters also responded to concerns over the competitiveness of newly promoted clubs, after all three teams relegated last season - Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton - had only just come up.

The same thing happened in the 2023-24 campaign when Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United returned to the second-tier after only one season in the top-flight.

There are concerns over the competitiveness of newly promoted clubs in the Premier League ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Masters pointed to success stories like Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham, who were promoted for the 2022-23 season and are "performing extremely well in the Premier League three years later".

"It's never going to be easy,” he added. “The Premier League is becoming more competitive. The Championship is a fantastic division. We want it to be successful. We want there to be an influx of different clubs coming in and out. So it's something we need to keep an eye on."

Masters also confirmed that the newly established independent football regulator is expected to begin operations in October or November.

"We are the first country, major football nation to be regulated in this way," he said. "The Premier League operates in a global environment. So naturally we have some concerns, but the main thing is that I think the regulator doesn't start from the position that football is somehow broken in this country.

"All of the key indicators are really positive for the whole of the pyramid, for the England teams, men's and women's. So, I think there is lots to be really proud about and the regulator should really be intervening where absolutely necessary."

The new Premier League season kicks off on Friday when defending champions Liverpool host Bournemouth.

Additional reporting from Reuters and PA