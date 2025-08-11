Barcelona and Villarreal close to staging controversial LaLiga match in United States

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona and Villarreal have moved a step closer to playing a league game in the United States in December.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) confirmed it had given approval to a request from the clubs on Monday.

The federation said in a statement: "After receiving and checking the documentation received, and after the approval of the board of directors, the RFEF will submit to Uefa the request to begin the procedures for the subsequent authorisation by Fifa for the match to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 20, 2025, in accordance with the Fifa international match regulations and the implementing rules approved by the RFEF."

If LaLiga is successful, it will become the first of Europe's 'Big Five' leagues to stage one of its matches outside its own territory.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in April last year his competition had no plans to move matches overseas but accepted Fifa moves to review the rules meant the "door was ajar" for other leagues to do so.

Fifa first said it was considering changing its authorisation rules on such matches in a statement following a settlement it agreed with Relevent Sports in a court case in the United States in April 2024.

The following month, Fifa said it was forming a working group to "consider a revised legal framework" governing the authorisation of matches played overseas.

Supporter groups associated with Barcelona and Villarreal issued a post on social media alongside the Spanish football supporters' association (FASFE), saying they wanted to "express our absolute, total and firm opposition" to playing the match overseas.

They urged the Spanish football federation and the national sports council (CSD) to "stop this madness".

The fan groups' statement concluded by warning that, if the project went ahead, they would "take appropriate legal action to prevent it".

PA