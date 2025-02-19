Nike release remake of iconic Premier League ball for rest of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League will use a remake of a classic Nike football for the rest of the current season.

Nike have released a new version of the T90 Aerow I, which was used during the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons and became iconic for it’s blue rings surrounding the Nike swoosh on a white background.

The Premier League uses multiple designs of football across the course of each campaign and this new take on an old classic will replace the current Hi-Vis winter ball as the country heads into spring.

open image in gallery Nike have hit the nostalgia button with the design of their new Premier League ball ( Premier League )

It will make its debut on Wednesday night when league leaders Liverpool travel to Champions League-chasing Aston Villa and will be the final ball created for the Premier League by Nike.

Having designed the footballs for the English top tier for the past 25 years, Nike will be replaced by Puma as the official ball supplier from the 2025-26 season, so they’ve decided to go out in style.

The classic T90 blue rings have had some new details added to bring them in line with the Nike Flight balls currently used, including grooves in the casing which according to the current jargon that comes every time a new football is released “allows the air to travel seamlessly around it delivering truer flight” while a shorter seam length allegedly “allows for a sweeter touch.”

Fans will be far more interested in the looks of the ball, which mirrors those 2004-05 and 2005-06 campaigns that saw Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea win back-to-back Premier League titles.

Legends of the game such as Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, John Terry and Steven Gerrard were strutting their stuff at that time, ensuring a nostalgia-fest for those old enough to remember.

The Nike T90 Aerow I in action:

open image in gallery Thierry Henry was at his peak during the initial seasons with the ball ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Cristiano Ronaldo was bursting on to the scene for Manchester United at the time ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The ball became iconic during its two seasons in use ( Getty Images )