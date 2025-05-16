Sunday’s Football Predictions

Nottingham Forest to beat West Ham - 29/20 William Hill

Brentford to beat Fulham, both teams to score - 12/5 Bet365

Jamie Vardy to score anytime - 21/20 Bet365

The threefold pays 16/1 with Bet365

The penultimate weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League season takes place this weekend, with the fight for the European spots the main storyline as the season approaches its end.

With Liverpool having wrapped up the title last month and the relegated sides having confirmed their fates in record time, the European spots remain the only thing to fight for in the top flight.

And it’s certainly an intriguing fight going into the penultimate round of matches, with five sides battling for three spots in the Champions League and places up for grabs in the Europa League and Conference League.

With Chelsea and Aston Villa in action on Friday and Manchester City taking part in the FA Cup final, Nottingham Forest will have to wait until Sunday to state their latest claim to a place in the Champions League, while Brentford face Fulham in a battle for potential European spots, with eighth place likely qualifying for Europe if Manchester City win the FA Cup.

And at the other end of the table, Leicester face Ipswich in a battle of two relegated sides, with both on the same number of points as miserable seasons come to an end for Ruud van Nistelrooy and Kieran McKenna.

And we’ve put together an accumulator across these three games worth 16/1 on accumulator betting sites on Forest to win, Brentford to win and both teams to score, and Jamie Vardy to score in his King Power swansong.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction

(Sky Sports Main Event, 2.15pm)

While West Ham finally got a win last week as they faced a dire Manchester United side, Nottingham Forest were held to a draw in a result that could prove crucial to their Champions League hopes.

West Ham only have pride to play for at this stage of the season but Forest are still in with a hope of finishing in the top five, as they start the weekend in seventh but only three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

And with Chelsea to come at the City Ground next, a win in this game is practically a necessity if they’re to head into the final day of the season with hope of grabbing a spot in Europe’s premier cup competition.

Football betting sites rightly have West Ham as the pre-match underdogs at 7/4, with the Hammers having won just two of their last 10 league matches.

Forest themselves have only won three of their last 10, but with plenty on the line it’s time for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men to rise to the occasion.

And we’re backing Forest to get the job done in what could be a tense encounter, with the visitors offered at 29/20 to earn a vital win.

Accumulator betting tip 1: Nottingham Forest to beat West Ham - 29/20 William Hill

Brentford vs Fulham prediction

Brentford face Fulham in what could be a battle for the final European place, with whoever finishes eighth gaining a place in European competition if Man City win the FA Cup and Newcastle qualify through league position.

The Bees have only lost four times at home in 2025, with two of those defeats coming against Liverpool and Arsenal, while they have also won four of their last five matches.

This is likely why betting apps have Thomas Frank’s side at 9/10 to win this weekend, with Fulham offered at 27/10.

And with Marco Silva’s side having lost four of their last five, we’re backing the Bees to take the three points. However, having conceded 16 goals in their last nine home matches, it looks like a clean sheet is unlikely, so there could be value in Brentford to win and both teams to score at 12/5 with Bet365.

Sunday accumulator betting tip 2: Brentford to beat Fulham, both teams to score - 12/5 Bet365

Leicester vs Ipswich prediction

The last Sunday match sees two already relegated sides face off with their fates having been decided long ago, as attention turns to preparations for a season in the Championship.

Both sides are well-equipped to return to the top flight at the first time of asking but this match is more of a solemn occasion as both sets of fans ask what might have been.

The Flex have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five, while Ipswich have lost three and drawn too.

And with home advantage it’s Leicester who are favourites for this one at 13/10 compared to Ipswich at 2/1, with van Nistelrooy’s side looking to end the season on a high in what will be Jamie Vardy’s last home match for the Foxes.

Vardy says goodbye to the King Power as one of Leicester’s greatest heroes and perhaps their best ever signing, and though he could do little to prevent relegation, the former England striker will be desperate to at least bid farewell with a goal.

You probably wouldn't bet against the 38-year-old doing so as he looks to steal the show one last time in Foxes colours - in fact, betting sites are backing him to do just that at odds of 21/20.

Sunday accumulator betting tip 3: Jamie Vardy to score anytime - 21/20 Bet365

Responsible gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.