Portugal host the Republic of Ireland on Saturday in World Cup qualifying Group F, with the visitors looking for an unlikely win as they look to salvage their qualifying campaign.

The visitors travel to Lisbon as they look to try and finish second in order to stay in with a chance of securing a place at the World Cup 2026, though their hopes have already taken a blow as an opening draw to Hungary was followed by a potentially damaging defeat away to Armenia.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men need to secure a second-place finish if they are to reach the Uefa play-offs, with Portugal likely having secured first place already after two wins from two.

Nevertheless, Ireland will be fairly confident of turning it around and making second place, though betting sites currently have Hungary as the more likely team to finish in second.

That could all change if Ireland were to get a result this weekend, though again it is looking unlikely, with football betting sites pricing the hosts as odds-on favourites, versus a huge price for the visitors to pull off a shock win.

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland prediction: Hosts to earn straightforward win

Portugal head into this match as overwhelming favourites and based on recent form, you'd expect the hosts to secure a fairly easy - and perhaps quite heavy – win in Lisbon this weekend.

Portugal have scored 17 goals over their last five games, conceding just eight. The fact that these matches came against the likes of Germany and Spain as the Selecao won the Nations League also suggests that the hosts will be several levels above Ireland come Saturday.

The visitors opened their campaign with an encouraging draw to Hungary but followed it with a poor performance as they lost away to Armenia, and overall they have conceded six times over the last five matches while scoring six too. These goals came against Bulgaria, Senegal, Hungary and Armenia, with the 0-0 draw away to Luxembourg illustrating Ireland’s struggles on the road.

With this in mind – alongside Portugal’s often free-scoring form – we think this will be a routine win and clean sheet for the hosts.

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland prediction 1: Portugal to win to nil - 4/6 Ladbrokes

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland betting tip: Mendes to continue run of form

Nuno Mendes has emerged as perhaps the world’s best full-back, with the youngster proving equally as adept in defence and attack as he has developed into one of the finest players on the continent.

In addition to offering regular attacking contributions for PSG – including against Barcelona this month – Mendes assisted in four out of six Nations League matches last season, while registering an assist in the quarter-final and semi-final as well as scoring in the final.

While he hasn’t registered a contribution in either of the first two World Cup qualifying games, he is in fine form at club level this term, with a goal and assist so far in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

The usual suspects including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Rafa Leao are priced as low as 1/3 and 4/7 to score or assist, so we may have to look elsewhere for value.

Mendes tends to be a guaranteed starter for the national team these days, and with the full-back prone to marauding forward whoever he plays, we think he’s good value on betting apps to grab a goal or assist this weekend.

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland prediction 2: Nuno Mendes to score or assist - 15/8 Bet365

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland team news

Portugal: João Neves is among those out for Portugal, with Nuno Tavares replacing him in the squad. Cristiano Ronaldo could feature alongside Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Pedro Neto for the hosts.

Rep of Ireland: Evan Ferguson is expected to be fit despite reports of an ankle injury, though Callum O’Dowda has withdrawn from the squad and Sammie Szmodics is also ruled out. Will Ferry could make his debut after receiving his maiden call-up to replace O’Dowda.

