World Cup odds are now available on UK betting sites ahead of what will be the 23rd and biggest edition of the tournament, with 48 teams competing in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The draw for the 2026 World Cup takes place in Washington DC on Friday at a glitzy event with US President Donald Trump in attendance, while the draw will be hosted by Supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Kevin Hart and actor Danny Ramirez.

The latest 2026 World Cup odds suggest we can look forward to a tight tournament next summer with holders Argentina, European champions Spain, England, France and Brazil all 8/1 or shorter.

Bettors can find up-to-date World Cup odds from football betting sites for the 2026 tournament on this page. All football betting odds come from our recommended betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

2026 World Cup Betting Odds: Outright Winner

The 2026 World Cup betting odds have a familiar look to them with superpowers Spain, France and Brazil high up in the market. England, who haven’t won a World Cup since 1966, are favourites with some bookmakers after cruising through qualifying under Thomas Tuchel.

Spain are the reigning European champions and have one of the deepest squads in world football. But France, who have been involved in the last two World Cup finals, also have a vast talent pool with Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue just some of the attacking options at their disposal.

Argentina kicked-off the last World Cup second in the betting, but there have been previous winners from further down the list of contenders with France (7/1) fourth in the market in 2018 and Germany (6/1) third in 2014.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Italy in 1982 were the last double-figure winner of the World Cup having entered that tournament as 18/1 shots. Since then, all the winners have gone into the tournament with World Cup odds of 8/1 or shorter.

Year Winner World Cup Winner Odds Host nation 2022 Argentina 11/2 Qatar 2018 France 7/1 Russia 2014 Germany 6/1 Brazil 2010 Spain 7/2 South Africa 2006 Italy 8/1 Germany

*Odds taken from sportsoddshistory.com

2026 World Cup: Who has qualified?

We already know 42 of the 48 teams going to the World Cup, with the remaining six spots set to be decided via play-offs at the start of next year.

Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan have all qualified for their first World Cups, while Suriname and New Caledonia could join the group of debutants if they come through the play-offs.

Italy, Wales, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Denmark and Poland are among the European nations hoping to secure one of the last remaining berths.

Below are the teams that will definitely be playing at the World Cup:

1. Algeria

2. Argentina

3. Australia

4. Austria

5. Belgium

6. Brazil

7. Cameroon

8. Canada (co-host)

9. Cape Verde

10. Colombia

11. Croatia

12. Curaçao

13. Ecuador

14. Egypt

15. England

16. France

17. Germany

18. Haiti

19. Iran

20. Japan

21. Jordan

22. Mali

23. Mexico (co-host)

24. Morocco

25. Netherlands

26. New Zealand

27. Nigeria

28. Norway

29. Panama

30. Paraguay

31. Portugal

32. Qatar

33. Saudi Arabia

34. Scotland

35. Senegal

36. South Korea

37. Spain

38. Switzerland

39. Tunisia

40. Uruguay

41. USA (co-host)

42. Uzbekistan

World Cup Odds Explained

Our recommended betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users have a safe and fair betting experience.

All World Cup odds and markets change to reflect matters on and off the field, so check regularly to find the best odds for your World Cup bets.

Bettors can also take advantage of free bet offers provided by UK betting sites for wagering on the World Cup and more.

The World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet and bookmakers are usually generous when it comes to free bet offers, price boosts, money back bonuses and more.

Responsible gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using the best betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

2026 World Cup Odds: FAQs

When is the 2026 World Cup? The 2026 World Cup takes place from 11 June to 19 July 2026. The tournament will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the final held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 19 July.

Where is the 2026 World Cup being held? The 2026 World Cup will be held across three countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico. This marks the first time the tournament has been hosted by three nations, with matches taking place at 16 venues across North America.

How many teams are in the 2026 World Cup? The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, an increase from the 32-team format used at previous tournaments. This expansion means 16 more nations will compete for the trophy in what will be the largest World Cup in history.

When is the 2026 World Cup draw? The 2026 World Cup draw takes place on Friday 13 December 2025 in Washington DC. The draw will determine the 16 groups of three teams, with fixtures, venues and kick-off times released 24 hours later.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.