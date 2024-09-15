Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1726411924

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Fratton Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 15 September 2024 08:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Portsmouth face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726411898

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

First Half ends, Portsmouth 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.

15 September 2024 15:51
1726411820

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15 September 2024 15:50
1726411662

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Delay in match because of an injury Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).

15 September 2024 15:47
1726411625

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt missed. Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andre Dozzell with a cross.

15 September 2024 15:47
1726411595

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Karlan Grant.

15 September 2024 15:46
1726411513

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

15 September 2024 15:45
1726411493

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Torbjørn Heggem.

15 September 2024 15:44
1726411404

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt blocked. Callum Lang (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15 September 2024 15:43
1726411370

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15 September 2024 15:42
1726411365

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).

15 September 2024 15:42

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in