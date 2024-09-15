Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Fratton Park
Follow live coverage as Portsmouth face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion
First Half ends, Portsmouth 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion
Delay in match because of an injury Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).
Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt missed. Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andre Dozzell with a cross.
Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Karlan Grant.
Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Torbjørn Heggem.
Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt blocked. Callum Lang (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion
Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion
Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments