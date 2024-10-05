Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Portsmouth vs Oxford United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Fratton Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 05:30 EDT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Portsmouth face Oxford United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Portsmouth vs Oxford United

Attempt missed. Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

5 October 2024 13:00

Portsmouth vs Oxford United

Foul by Mark O’Mahony (Portsmouth).

5 October 2024 12:57

Portsmouth vs Oxford United

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Nicolas Schmid.

5 October 2024 12:56

Portsmouth vs Oxford United

Attempt saved. Idris El Mizouni (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

5 October 2024 12:56

Portsmouth vs Oxford United

Offside, Portsmouth. Mark O’Mahony is caught offside.

5 October 2024 12:53

Portsmouth vs Oxford United

Jordan Williams (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 12:52

Portsmouth vs Oxford United

Kyle Edwards (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5 October 2024 12:51

Portsmouth vs Oxford United

Attempt missed. Freddie Potts (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

5 October 2024 12:51

Portsmouth vs Oxford United

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Sam Long.

5 October 2024 12:50

Portsmouth vs Oxford United

Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

5 October 2024 12:50

