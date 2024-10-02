Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Porto vs Man United betting tips

2-2 correct score - 14/1 William Hill

Porto vs Man Utd betting preview

Manchester United travel to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday desperately seeking a win to take the pressure off manager Erik ten Hag after another below-par start to the season (8pm, TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+).

The Red Devils are winless in three games, being held to a 1-1 draw by Twente at home in their first European outing of the season before being dismantled by Tottenham at the weekend, leaving fans, critics and players questioning what is going on at Old Trafford.

Following their 1-1 draw against Twente, United’s Christian Eriksen admitted the opposition wanted it more, which is hugely worrying for all concerned, and most betting sites make Ten Hag the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

On Thursday, the Dutchman takes his team to Porto, a side who have won six of their first seven league matches of the season, their only defeat coming against Sporting Lisbon at the end of August.

However, like United, they are searching for their first Europa League win of the campaign after going down 3-2 against Bodo Glimt, who played most of the second half with 10 men.

The two sides have met eight times in European competitions with United leading the head-to-head 3-2, while three meetings have finished all square.

The Red Devils did win on their last visit to the Estadio do Dragao in April 2009, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the only goal of the game to send United into the semi-final of the Champions League after playing out a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s side are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Portuguese clubs, winning nine and drawing three since losing 2-1 to Benfica in December 2005 and they are marginal favourites on most betting apps for Thursday’s clash.

Porto aren’t to be underestimated at home though, where they have won their last three European matches, all in last season’s Champions League, including a 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

The fact that United’s last four away European matches have seen 23 goals scored, nine for the English side and 14 against means we can expect goals in this one.

United scored three times in each of their Champions League away games last season, yet that still wasn’t enough to win any of those matches with Ten Hag’s men ending up with a draw and two defeats from those matches.

On paper, the Red Devils should have enough to beat Porto, but there’s no way a bettor who has watched their recent matches and remembers what happened in Europe last season is going to be encouraged to back them at the current prices on football betting sites.

We lean towards this being an entertaining draw, one in which both sides should find the net, and are happy to take a stab at a correct score prediction.

Porto vs Man Utd prediction: 2-2 correct score - 14/1 William Hill

Responsible gambling

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. If you are planning to have a bet this week, remember to bet responsibly.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and never chase your losses. When the fun stops, stop.

In order to help you stay safe when betting, gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.