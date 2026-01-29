Rangers bow out of Europa League with comeback defeat at Porto

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers' first-half collapse saw them conclude their dismal Europa League campaign with a 3-1 defeat by Porto in the Estadio do Dragao.

Gers attacker Djeidi Gassama headed the visitors in front after just six minutes but they soon fell apart with some calamitous defending and goals from teenager Rodrigo Mora, Francisco Moura and an Emmanuel Fernandez own goal before the break left Danny Rohl's side reeling, with the Portuguese side comfortably fending off an improved Govan side after the break.

Rangers were already out of the competition before kick-off but it was a first defeat in nine games for the Ibrox side, who at times in the first half reverted back to early-season form.

The Light Blues, who drop out the competition with four points from eight league phase fixtures, return to the more encouraging environment of the William Hill Premiership on Sunday, where they face Hibernian at Easter Road hoping to at least remain four points behind leaders Hearts.

Rohl was always going to have an eye on Hibs albeit his three January signings - Denmark winger Andreas Skov Olsen, Danish midfielder Tochi Chukwuani, and Belgian left-back Tuur Rommens - were ineligible as was Nedim Bajrami.

The Gers boss made five changes with Max Aarons, Mohamed Diomande, Findlay Curtis, Gassama and Youssef Chermiti coming into the team.

Francesco Farioli's side had lost just one game in seven Euro fixtures to sit ninth and were looking for automatic qualification but home fans were soon taken aback when Curtis' cross from the right was headed down into the ground and past Portugal international keeper Diogo Costa by Gassama.

Porto, however, soon took control and in the 27th minute, when Gers defender Jayden Meghoma toe-poked the ball towards his own goal trying to clear, 18-year-old Rodrigo Mora controlled quickly and fired in from close range.

There was a VAR check for a possible Porto penalty minutes later when Fernandez left Pepe on the floor with a last-gasp tackle inside the Light Blues box but played moved on.

open image in gallery Rodrigo Mora celebrates his goal against Rangers ( REUTERS )

Rangers crumbled to lose two goals in five minutes close to the end of the half.

In the 36th minute, after skipper James Tavernier and keeper Jack Butland stumbled into each other as they tried to deal with a long ball into the box, Francisco Moura was left to flick into the net from a yard out.

An off-balance Fernandez headed into his own net from a corner in the 41st minute to add to the Gers misery.

The Govan men tried to make a fight of it in the second half with Rohl using all five substitutes, looking to Easter Road at the weekend.

In the 63rd minute Gers midfielder Nico Raskin drew a save from Costa, the corner posing no danger.

Butland then got himself in trouble wide in his own box but substitute John Souttar mopped up and there were some more near misses by Porto, who move on with Rangers bowing out.

PA