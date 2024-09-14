Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Home Park
Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Sunderland in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Sunderland 2.
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Sunderland 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lewis Gibson (Plymouth Argyle).
Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box.
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Sunderland 2. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Kornél Szucs (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Anthony Patterson.
Attempt saved. Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rami Al Hajj.
