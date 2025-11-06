John Stones speaks out on Phil Foden’s England omission after Champions League brace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Stones believes Phil Foden has given Thomas Tuchel a “good headache” as he picks his latest squad and said he knows the England manager “loves” his Manchester City teammate.

Foden has not been chosen by Tuchel for either the September or October internationals, with the England manager also omitting Jude Bellingham last month as he sought to stick with the players who had won 5-0 in Serbia.

Tuchel will announce his squad for the November World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania on Friday and Foden made his case with two goals in City’s 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Stones said Foden is keen to be recalled. “I know he wants to be,” he said. “He's been a huge part of it. I know that the manager loves him. It's a privileged place to be. We've all got a fight to be there and earn the shirt. I think, without a doubt, he's given him a good headache for selection, whenever that is."

Foden, who has won 45 caps, has returned to form after a difficult season last year. He was named PFA Player of the Year in 2023-24, when he scored 27 goals in all competitions, but, while he had gone seven games without a goal before facing Dortmund, his performances have been good.

And Stones added: “I'm just so pleased for him. I'm a big fan of Phil, everything in how he plays the game, how everything just comes so natural to him. I'm so pleased that he's back on the scoresheet. I'm seeing him enjoying his football. I think that's when you get the best out of him. He's working hard off the ball as well, which is showing his maturity within his game."