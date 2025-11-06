John Stones speaks out on Phil Foden’s England omission after Champions League brace
The Manchester City midfielder scored twice in a Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund in midweek
John Stones believes Phil Foden has given Thomas Tuchel a “good headache” as he picks his latest squad and said he knows the England manager “loves” his Manchester City teammate.
Foden has not been chosen by Tuchel for either the September or October internationals, with the England manager also omitting Jude Bellingham last month as he sought to stick with the players who had won 5-0 in Serbia.
Tuchel will announce his squad for the November World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania on Friday and Foden made his case with two goals in City’s 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.
Stones said Foden is keen to be recalled. “I know he wants to be,” he said. “He's been a huge part of it. I know that the manager loves him. It's a privileged place to be. We've all got a fight to be there and earn the shirt. I think, without a doubt, he's given him a good headache for selection, whenever that is."
Foden, who has won 45 caps, has returned to form after a difficult season last year. He was named PFA Player of the Year in 2023-24, when he scored 27 goals in all competitions, but, while he had gone seven games without a goal before facing Dortmund, his performances have been good.
And Stones added: “I'm just so pleased for him. I'm a big fan of Phil, everything in how he plays the game, how everything just comes so natural to him. I'm so pleased that he's back on the scoresheet. I'm seeing him enjoying his football. I think that's when you get the best out of him. He's working hard off the ball as well, which is showing his maturity within his game."
