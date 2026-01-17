Phil Foden suffers injury to add to Manchester City’s derby day woes
Foden was replaced at half-time during the clash at Old Trafford after suffering a suspected broken hand
Phil Foden suffered a suspected broken hand in Manchester City’s derby defeat at Old Trafford.
The England midfielder came off at half-time in their 2-0 defeat and could have added to City’s injury problems, though manager Pep Guardiola said they are close to getting defensive reinforcements with Marc Guehi set to sign.
City have agreed to sign the England international from Crystal Palace for £20m, which will give Guardiola another option while Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones are all sidelined.
Guehi, who almost joined Liverpool in the summer, was omitted from the Palace team to face Sunderland as manager Oliver Glasner accepted his captain his set to go.
And Guardiola said: “I don't know yet officially for my club. Apparently it's close but Ferran [Soriano, the chief executive] and Hugo [Viana, the director of football] didn't tell me anything. Ruben and Josko were out but Max [Alleyne] has been top the last two games that he played.”
Foden is City’s second highest scorer this season with 10 goals and could now be absent for a busy spell, including Champions League matches against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray as City seek a top-eight finish to bypass the knockout round, while they visit Liverpool in the Premier League next month.
Guardiola, meanwhile, thought Manchester United should have been reduced to 10 men after 10 minutes of Saturday’s match at Old Trafford for Diogo Dalot’s studs-up challenge on Jeremy Doku.
The right-back was cautioned with the Premier League saying the contact was “glancing” rather than “excessive” but while Guardiola did not want to attribute defeat to the decision.
“It's a red card but it would be poor as a manager to analyse that as the reason for the game,” he said. “You could say that red card, different game. Many, many situations happen. It is easy for me to come here and say it should be a red card. It is not about that, we will not grow up if that is the argument to win or lose a game.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks