Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have criticised the ‘abhorrent attacks’ aimed at referee Michael Oliver and his family following the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolves on Saturday.

Oliver was involved in a controversial decision during the game when he sent off Arsenal defender Myles Lews-Skelly for “serious foul play” after the full-back had caught Matt Doherty during a corner.

Arsenal’s players were furious at the decision with Lewis-Skelly’s challenge looking fairly innocuous as was manager Mikel Arteta who claimed to be “fuming” about the red card after the game.

On Sunday, PGMOL released a statement condemning the abuse that was given to Oliver and announced that police investigations have been opened into the incidents.

The statement reads: “We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal fixture.

“No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours.

“The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour.

“Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times. We will continue to support all investigations.”

open image in gallery Michael Oliver showed Myles Lewis-Skelly a straight red card ( Getty Images )

The spotlight has been shone on PGMOL after increased criticism from ex-players and referees over Oliver’s decision which caused Arsenal to play over hafl the game with 10-men.

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean told Sky Sports: "When you see a still image you understand what he has done. He has put his studs down his leg for serious foul play. Scraped down the Achilles."

Elsewhere, Alan Shearer said the sending off was "one of the worst decisions I've seen in a long time".

"As a referee you can get it wrong on the pitch, you might see something which is incorrect," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"How on earth Darren England, the VAR, thinks that the referee has got that right and there is no need to send him to the screen."

He later added: "It should have been a yellow card, it is a terrible decision. There was no speed, no intensity, it was not endangering an opponent and was 90 yards from goal, so never, ever a red card.

"What worries me is there is an assistant VAR and a VAR who have seen several replays and they think it is serious foul play."