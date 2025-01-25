Hugely controversial Myles Lewis-Skelly red card overshadows Arsenal win at Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal overcame the hugely controversial sending off of teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly to keep themselves in the title race after a 1-0 win at Wolves.

The 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly became the third youngest player to be dismissed in Premier League history when he was shown a straight red card by Michael Oliver in the first half for taking down Matt Doherty in his own half.

open image in gallery Myles Lewis-Skelly’s foul on Matt Doherty was the big talking point from the game ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

But the Gunners overcame adversity to win the game through Riccardo Calafiori’s 74th-minute goal, four minutes after the hosts had also been reduced to 10 men when Joao Gomes was sent off.

Victory keeps Arsenal six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and still clinging on to a title challenge.

For Wolves, who had chances to lead when they had a man advantage, it was a fourth defeat in a row and they remain out of the bottom three on goal difference alone.

Vitor Pereira’s side started brightly and could have taken the lead in the 10th minute when Nelson Semedo made a 70-yard run down the right and picked out the unmarked Pablo Sarabia perfectly, but the Spaniard hit his first-time volley over the crossbar.

The Gunners settled and had a big chance in the 19th minute. Leandro Trossard’s cross was perfect for Kai Havertz, but his glancing header went just wide of the post.

The same pair combined five minutes later and it should have resulted in the opening goal. Declan Rice set the Belgian away down the left and his delivery was begging to be put away by Havertz, but he was denied by Jose Sa’s legs.

Arsenal continued to press but had the rug pulled from under their feet with the game’s huge moment of controversy in the 43rd minute.

Doherty broke up an Arsenal attack and looked to start a counter before being chopped down by Lewis-Skelly in his own half. Oliver immediately brandished a red card, much to the dismay of the entire Gunners team who surrounded the referee, but replays showed Lewis-Skelly’s studs were high and VAR did not intervene.

open image in gallery Arsenal were fuming at the red card

Driven on by their sense of injustice, the Gunners were the stronger side, even with 10 men.

Sa was forced into another big save in the 54th minute as Rice drove into the area and fizzed in a shot that needed tipping over.

After Havertz then flashed another header inches over the crossbar, Wolves came to life and Matheus Cunha had two big chances for the hosts.

First, his deflected shot from the edge of the box was looping towards the corner until David Raya scrambled across and clawed it away. And the resulting corner fell for the Brazilian at the far post, but he put his shot agonisingly wide.

The numbers were evened up in the 70th minute as Wolves were reduced to 10 men and they could have no complaints as Gomes picked up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Jurrien Timber.

And four minutes later the inevitable happened as the Gunners took the lead. A loose ball fell to Calafiori at the back post and he steered across goal into the far corner.

Wolves could have equalised in the final 10 minutes put Raya did well to palm away Rayan Ait-Nouri’s shot after he had been played in.