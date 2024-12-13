Pep Guardiola considers radical option to solve Manchester City’s defensive crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pep Guardiola is considering playing a winger at the back in Sunday’s Manchester derby after being reduced to three available senior defenders by Manchester City’s injury crisis.

The City manager could go for an unorthodox solution to the problem of a lack of defenders as he suggested he might turn an attacker or midfielder Matheus Nunes into an auxiliary full-back for the clash with Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

John Stones, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji are all still injured, while Rico Lewis is suspended after his red card at Crystal Palace last week, so Guardiola can only call upon Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

He could bring teenager Jahmai Simpson-Pusey back into the team but is also looking at moving a more experienced player into a defensive role or using wing-backs, to match United’s formation.

And he admitted: “I don’t know what I have to do. We have three and we will see what what happens. Maybe some winger has to play as a full-back or Matheus can play as a full-back, or we can play five at the back with wingers as wing-backs.

open image in gallery Midfielder Matheus Nunes could be forced to play at left-back ( Getty Images )

“We are thinking what to do with a situation with just three central defenders.”

Akanji, who has not played since the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, remains sidelined and Guardiola added: “He had discomfort in the pelvis and doesn’t feel good. He made an incredible effort to play in Bournemouth when him and Nathan were not even half at their best and played there. Manu is a strong player and so reliable but at the minute he can’t be there.”

Guardiola denied that he is looking to buy in the January transfer window, even as City reported financial figures that give them money to spend. City made a £73m profit last year, including a profit of £139m on transfers, but the Catalan said his priority is to get his injured contingent back.

“What I want is my players back,” he explained. “I would desperately love to compete with the squad we had at the beginning of the season.”