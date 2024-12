Rico Lewis sent off as Crystal Palace hold Man City as title hopes fade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rico Lewis rescued a point for Manchester City in their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace before he was sent off late in the second half at Selhurst Park.

Erling Haaland cancelled out Daniel Munoz’s fourth-minute opener with his 13th goal of the Premier League season to draw himself level with Mohamed Salah in the golden boot race.

Summer signing Maxence Lacroix fired Palace back in front with his first Eagles goal after the break but the sides were back on level terms from Lewis’s fine finish in the 68th minute.

He was dismissed with a controversial second yellow in the 84th minute, but the visitors were able to fend off the man advantage and save themselves from falling further behind Liverpool in the title chase.

“We’ll take the point,” said a rueful Guardiola. “I’m proud of the players, incredibly proud of the players, how they fought, came back twice and difficult conditions.

“Selhurst Park is always difficult, the weather conditions for both sides (were difficult), but we fought as always.”

Guardiola, who counted Phil Foden, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji among his unavailable talent, was emphatic when asked if his remaining men looked tired at any point against the Eagles.

“No,” he replied, sternly, later adding: “We played the last 10, 15 minutes with 10 against 11. We have seven potential starting 11 injured, and a lot of players with minutes.

“The physicality for Crystal Palace is there, but we were there and we did try everything to try to win. I am really proud and pleased for the players.”

Munoz had fired the hosts in front from Will Hughes’s threaded pass, Stefan Ortega getting an outstretched glove on the ball but unable to prevent the opener.

Dean Henderson required treatment after denying Haaland with his face, and while the Norway striker soon found himself back inside the hosts’ penalty area, he was off balance as he chased down the ball.

An unmarked Ismaila Sarr would have wanted more from a chance he blazed over, but Palace did not relent with Eberechi Eze next to threaten as he danced around the 18-yard box, though the offside flag was eventually raised.

Lacroix, deep in the hosts’ half, could only nod his clearance as far back as Ilkay Gundogan, who pinged an effort off Henderson’s right post, and Savinho directed the rebound wide.

Hughes was next to try doubling Palace’s advantage, but his effort took a heavy deflection and the resulting corner was cleared, and while the Eagles took a few more promising touches, it was not long before Haaland drew the sides level.

The equaliser was facilitated by a pinpoint delivery from Matheus Nunes to Haaland, who dutifully rose to meet the whipped cross before nodding the equaliser into the top corner.

City began to settle in, Savinho coming close to handing the visitors the lead before the break when he carved his way into Palace’s 18-yard box before directing an effort just over the crossbar.

The second half got out to a less frenetic start than the first but it took just six minutes for summer signing Lacroix to send the home support into raptures, rising higher than Kyle Walker to nod Palace back in front.

Palace shouted for a penalty when Jean-Philippe Mateta was brought down when colliding with Ortega, but their protests were brushed aside.

Lewis drew the sides back level with just over 20 minutes remaining, latching onto Bernardo Silva’s pass before unleashing a stylish effort into the top corner.

Henderson made a diving block to deny Savinho’s dangerously deflected effort before Lewis was sent off.

Lewis, who had earlier been booked for dissent, was adjudged to have slid in late on Trevoh Chalobah, though – with VAR unable to intervene – replays suggested it might have been the other way around.

There was a final stop from Henderson to deny City a late winner, while the hosts could not capitalise on the man advantage.