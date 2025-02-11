John Stones reveals Pep Guardiola message after latest Man City collapse: ‘We have to take accountability’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City’s John Stones admitted that he was “angry and frustrated” after his side’s late defeat to Real Madrid, revealing that Pep Guardiola had told his players to “take accountability” after the latest collapse.

The 3-2 defeat in the first leg of a mighty Champions League play-off tie had a familiar feel as the holders came from behind to snatch a late victory and the hosts imploded again.

Guardiola’s side have squandered winning positions repeatedly across a campaign that has seen them in stuttering form both domestically and in Europe, and they led 2-1 here after Erling Haaland struck for a second time from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time.

But Brahim Diaz, once of the Manchester club, equalised soon after before Jude Bellingham snatched a one-goal advantage in the tie in stoppage tie after another defensive error.

And Stones admitted that he and the rest of the squad needed to look at themselves to solve the recurrent failings.

“I don’t know how to put it into words straight away,” Stones told Amazon Prime, citing the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal as another recent performance in which Manchester City had shown compacency. “It’s so raw and frustrating for everyone.

“We were right in the game until so late on, and then two situations happen and we end up conceding. It’s frustrating as a defender to come away with that result. Angry and frustrated is what I can say.

open image in gallery John Stones was 'angry and frustrated' after Manchester City's defeat ( Getty Images )

“Honestly, I haven’t got the answer. We need to see games out better, that’s for sure. The manager has said to us that we need to take accountability for what we do on the pitch, and I think we do. These bad moments happen in games.”

Manchester City only narrowly avoided a group stage exit from the competition, requiring a win over Club Brugge in their final fixture in the revamped league phase to set up this two-legged tie.

They will head to the Spanish capital next Wednesday needing to overturn the deficit to set up a Round of 16 clash against either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.

open image in gallery Jude Bellingham scored the winner in stoppage time ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Such a situation will have come as a real disappointment after a performance that was improved in parts.

“We had a great opportunity to go to the Bernabeu 2-1 up, and we go now needing a goal to level when we get there,” Stones added. “We need to stay positives and, as the manager says, hold ourselves accountable.

“I think how we started the game, we were right on top. We know the quality that Madrid have got. What happened is avoidable from us as the eleven on the pitch. We’ve got to do better, it’s as simple as that. We have to keep a positive mentality and look forward. We’ve got another 90 minutes to put things right.”

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti put his side’s success, one of many they have pulled off in this competition in recent years, down to “character and personality”.

open image in gallery Carlo Ancelotti made the right calls to earn Real Madrid a victory ( Action Images via Reuters )

“I think we played a good game. We were really dangerous, we defended well. At the end of the day, the victory was deserved.

“It’s only the first half of the knockout [tie], though. In this moment, Manchester City don’t have a lot of confidence, but they are still a really good team and played a really good game. We have to stay calm - anything can happen at the Bernabeu.”