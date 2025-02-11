Real Madrid keep their cool as Manchester City implode again in Champions League classic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Clasico, Carlo Ancelotti had called it. The Italian isn’t a man to get carried away and is rarely wrong. A classic it was, too. A performance out of keeping with Manchester City’s season nevertheless produced a result out of keeping with Real Madrid’s history. They could win the Champions League without ever winning at the Etihad Stadium. The club who have won 15 European Cups recorded a belated first, deep into added time, courtesy of an Englishman. They ended an unbeaten run that spanned more than six years.

In the 92nd minute, Jude Bellingham slid a shot into an open goal. City, undefeated at home in Europe for 35 games, since 2018, were overcome. Pep Guardiola always refers to Real as the kings of Europe; above all they are the comeback kings. Twice trailing, behind in the 85th minute, they nevertheless won. Real can be stripped of their defenders, but not of their essence.

On an evening when City began by taunting Vinicius Jr, a giant flag showing Rodri kissing the Ballon d’Or and with the Oasis inspired message of “Stop Crying Your Heart Out”, ended with the Brazilian’s brilliance pushing them a step closer to the exit. It was Vinicius, tormenting the second-half substitute Rico Lewis, who nipped in ahead of him to lob Ederson and set up Bellingham’s decider.

open image in gallery Real Madrid performed another Champions League late show to earn a first-leg advantage ( REUTERS )

Vinicius got a trophy to show for his visit, given the man of the match award. The goals from Real’s Galacticos were sandwiched by one from an understudy: that can be a theme of theirs, given Joselu’s dramatic impact in last season’s semi-final against Bayern Munich. This time it was Brahim Diaz. This has been a season when the young talents City have discarded have returned to torment them. Like Pedro Porro and Morgan Rogers, Diaz scored against City, refusing to celebrate, reshaping the tie. He converted the rebound after Vinicius’ shot bounced back off Ederson.

On a night moulded by superstar strikers, with Erling Haaland scoring twice and Kylian Mbappe once, the Norwegian finished on the losing side. There was long the feel that Haaland was destined to go to the Bernabeu, and not just in a City shirt. Not with Mbappe in Madrid and not with the Norwegian signing his nine-and-a-half-year contract with City. Instead of scoring for them, he struck against them. A man of famously few touches was more involved than usual. Two of them ended up in the net. A third almost did, a shot deflecting off Eduardo Camavinga and on to the bar. Manuel Akanji hit the woodwork, too, with a header, but his half-time departure was a turning point, exposing Lewis to Vinicius.

Vinicius had hit the bar, too, with a wonderful shot before the break. It was an illustration that a night minus Guardiola’s beloved control had a sense of entertaining anarchy. City, the side who had squeezed through to the knockout phase in 22nd place, the team who had lost to Brighton and Bournemouth, to clubs from London and Liverpool and Lisbon, stirred from their mediocrity, regaining a sense of dynamism, as though feeling Real are their real peers.

Yet they suffered a 12th defeat in under four months, leaving Guardiola sinking back in his seat in disappointment at the end. A night that promised so much ended in cruelty. It began with two golden Real chances in as many minutes, Mbappe having a shot saved by Ederson, Ferland Mendy being denied by Nathan Ake’s goal-saving block.

Then Haaland consigned talk about his inability to score against Real to the past. His first was a lovely team goal, hooked in after Josko Gvardiol chested the ball down; not for the first time, it demonstrated how the Croatian’s duties extend from left-back to popping up as a quasi-striker.

open image in gallery Erling Haaland scored twice for Manchester City but it was not enough ( AFP via Getty Images )

His second came from the penalty spot after the substitute Phil Foden, side-stepping his way into the Real box, was unceremoniously upended by Dani Ceballos. Haaland duly sent Thibaut Courtois the wrong way.

His goals were sandwiched by Mbappe’s. So sleek so often, Mbappe scored in oddly uncouth fashion, shinning a volley in from Dani Ceballos’ chipped pass, finding an unorthodox way of beating Ederson when he had twice been denied by the goalkeeper.

open image in gallery Kylian Mbappe scored with his shin to equalise initially for Real Madrid ( AP )

He became increasingly rampant. If the scoreline was shaped by Real’s lack of defenders – in contrast, City began with five who could be called specialist centre-backs – it ended up being defined by the firepower of Real, with their formidable front four.

And, from a City perspective, by yet more injuries. They have been their constant companion. Jack Grealish was an influential starter but only lasted half an hour. Akanji did not return for the second half. When Ake, making his first appearance for four weeks, went off, John Stones moved back from midfield, costing City some composure in the middle of the pitch.

open image in gallery Carlo Ancelotti made the right calls to earn Real Madrid a victory ( Action Images via Reuters )

One man kept his cool. Ancelotti was so unworried by the prospect of trailing that, during a lengthy VAR check for Haaland’s opener, he wandered over to Guardiola for a chat. His nonchalance was rewarded. He ended up celebrating.