FA Cup defends Mitre matchball after Pep Guardiola’s ‘not proper’ criticism

The Football Association has defended the ball used in the FA Cup after it came under attack from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola said the FA Cup ball - Mitre’s Ultimax Pro ball - was “not proper” and compared it negatively to those used in the Premier League and Champions League after City beat Plymouth on Saturday.

Guardiola said his opinion was not new and was the “truth” - and comes after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised the Puma ball used in the Carabao Cup following his side’s defeat to Newcastle in the semi-finals.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola’s side beat Plymouth on Saturday ( PA Wire )

An FA spokesperson said: “Mitre’s Ultimax Pro ball – used in the Emirates FA Cup and all other FA competitions – has been tested in accordance with FIFA testing.

“All footballs in the professional game are required to meet the FIFA Quality pro accreditation, and this ball delivers against all of the testing requirements.

“Alongside Mitre, we understand that preference is subjective, but we’re confident that the ball performs well. With over 350 goals scored in the knockout competition so far, it provides an exciting element to such a competitive tournament.”

City came from behind to beat Plymouth in the fifth-round tie, with the FA Cup representing Guardiola’s only chance of winning silverware this season.

City will face a tough trip to Bournemouth in the quarter-finals with Guardiola’s side having lost there in the Premier League this season.

Guardiola pointed to a lack of accuracy from top-scorer Erling Haaland as evidence of the FA Cup ball performing below expectations.

open image in gallery Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly scored in the 3-1 win over Plymouth ( Getty Images )

Guardiola said: “The ball is not proper. I’m sorry. For many years it’s happened in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

“I know it’s a business and they come to agreements, but the ball is not (good). You know how many shots went over the post? Not just Erling (Haaland)’s – look at other games.

“I’ve said it for many years. It’s the truth. The Champions League ball is exceptional, the Premier League is exceptional, this one is not good.