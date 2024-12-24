Pep Guardiola reveals how Erling Haaland can rediscover scoring form

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pep Guardiola has stressed Manchester City’s current malaise is not down to one player as he again defended Erling Haaland.

City’s 2-1 loss at Aston Villa on Saturday, the Premier League champions’ ninth defeat in 12 matches in all competitions, saw Haaland fail to score for the fifth time in six outings.

After the game the Norway striker told TNT Sports: “First I’m looking at myself. I haven’t been scoring my chances. I have to do better, I haven’t been good enough.”

Pep Guardiola (right) has again stuck up for striker Erling Haaland (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

City boss Guardiola subsequently stuck up for Haaland, who has netted 108 times for the club since joining in 2022, saying that “without him we will be even worse” and that “he needs to be delivered the right balls in the right spots”.

And speaking on Christmas Eve at his press conference ahead of the Boxing Day home clash with Everton, Guardiola said: “It’s about us, not just one player.

“When in the past we score goals and Erling was so prolific, helping us, it was because of the team.

“And when you have problems at the back, in the middle, it is for everyone, it is a team, it is not about one player. It would be easy, if it was just one player, the reason why. It’s not about that.

“Erling is so important for us, will be so important for us, has been. (We have to) try to do things better, to use him better.”

He added: “In this situation, this tendency for all of us (is to say) ‘the reason why is this one, and this one and this one’. It’s about us, about everyone.

“The guys are running, making effort more than ever. All the tendency ‘it’s because we don’t run, because we don’t fight, the reason why is this situation or this player or this manager’… It’s not about that.

“It’s many little details or big details that make all together not as good as we were. But we have another opportunity on Boxing Day.”