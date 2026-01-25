Patrick Vieira questions Arsenal’s mental strength after Manchester United loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira insisted there were still questions over the mental strength of his old team after the Premier League leaders lost 3-2 at home to Manchester United.

Defeat, only their third this season, meant the Gunners have dropped seven points in their last three matches and the gap to Manchester City and Aston Villa is only four points.

Mikel Arteta's side thought they had snatched a draw with Mikel Merino's 84th-minute equaliser only for Matheus Cunha to score a brilliant winner just three minutes later.

"There are still some questions about the mental strength of the team," Vieira told Sky Sports. "That performance they will be really disappointed with, not because they lose the game but the way they lose the game.

"They didn't create enough, (Bukayo) Saka and (Leandro) Trossard, on the left, didn't produce enough to create danger for United.

"They need a leader to lift the spirit of the team. They need someone to make them understand when they are on the field they need to play with more energy and take more risks because they have the quality.

"It is a disappointing performance as they didn't express themselves."

Former United midfielder Roy Keane felt the Gunners' position as front runners was starting to count against them.

"Pressure was on Arsenal today: everything is going for them and they're going well in all competitions," he said. “They are feeling the pressure, there are signs over the last few weeks.

"They will have to have a reset and say 'We're still in a great position' but they need to get that momentum back. I can't believe they are not a confident team (considering) where they are in the league and in every other competition.

"They have got get back to basics and start embracing this challenge instead of being frightened of it."