Arsenal vs Manchester United live: Rivals renew hostilities in key Premier League clash
Can Michael Carrick build on a strong start as interim Manchester United manager by knocking the league leaders off course?
Arsenal renew hostilities with long-time Premier League rivals Manchester United looking to keep up their charge towards the title.
The league leaders have suffered draws in their last two league outings and saw Manchester City cut the gap at the top of the table to four points with victory yesterday. It makes this a key clash to avoid a stutter becoming a stall as Mikel Arteta’s side seek an elusive Premier League crown — and Manchester United have plenty of reason to travel with optimism to the Emirates.
Michael Carrick’s second stint as interim manager got off to a spectacular start with a derby day domination at Old Trafford, and a place in the top four is within reach after Liverpool were beaten last night. Carrick has got the better of Arteta before in this fixture, too — a 3-2 win in December 2021 ended his first short stint at the helm, but a repeat success could be all the more consequential.
Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash with our live blog below:
Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and why big-money strikers are struggling
Manchester United’s visit to Arsenal today comes with neither Benjamin Sesko nor Viktor Gyokeres fully assured of starting places. Why have two standout summer signings, and others like Alexander Isak, struggled? Miguel Delaney investigates.
Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and why big-money strikers are struggling
Arsenal vs Manchester United live
A defining fixture in Premier League history could again prove consequential today as Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s side remain top of the table but have seen their title charge stutter slightly with back-to-back draws in their last two outings, and watched Manchester City cut the deficit to four points yesterday.
Can their old rivals add another dent? Michael Carrick’s stint in charge at Old Trafford got off to a spectacular start last weekend on derby day, and he’s got the better of Arteta in this fixture before.
Kick off is at 4.30pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks