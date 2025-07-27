Patri’s dramatic dive leaves England’s Michelle Agyemang shocked during women’s Euros final
Agyemang could not believe she was punished for the challenge on Spain’s midfielder during the Euro 2025 final
England’s teenage super-sub Michelle Agyemang was left aghast after being penalised for a foul on Spanish midfielder Patricia Guijarro during extra time of the Euro 2025 final – with replays later showing how Patri’s amateur dramatics may have swayed the referee.
Agyemang, who was once again sent on in the second half of a Euro 2025 match by England manager Sarina Wiegman to change the game, slid in on Patri, clearing out the ball before making contact with her opponent on her follow-through.
French referee Stephanie Frappart had an otherwise excellent game but appeared influenced by Patri’s theatrics, after she leapt into the air before writhing on the ground in apparent agony.
And Agyemang was stunned, with mouth agape, as her whistle blew for a foul.
Fortunately for the England forward it was a foul and no more, as Frappert chose to keep her cards in her pocket.
The two teams played out an enthralling 1-1 draw over 90 minutes in the women’s Euros final at St Jakobs-Park in Basel, Switzerland to send the game into extra time.
Mariona Caldentey's first-half goal for Spain was cancelled out by Alessia Russo's header in the 57th minute, and though both sides had a number of decent chances, neither found the net.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments