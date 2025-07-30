Is Panathinaikos v Rangers on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash
Everything you need to know ahead of Rangers’ Champions League clash with Panathinaikos
Rangers will look to go one step closer to sealing their spot in the Champions League when they take on Panathinaikos in a crucial qualifying round second leg.
New manager Russell Martin helped guide his side to a 2-0 win over the Greek side at Ibrox last week, meaning Rangers already have one foot in the third qualifying round.
But their work is not done as they prepare to enter the hostile atmosphere of Panathinaikos, playing in the searing Athens summer heat.
Should Rangers progress, they will face either Viktoria Plzen or Servette in the next stage, but elimination would see them drop into the Europa League third qualifying round. There, they would face the test of either Besiktas or Shakhtar Donetsk - arguably a tougher assignment which could jeopardise next season’s participation in European football as a whole.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match:
When is Panathinaikos v Rangers?
Rangers’ Champions League clash with Panathinaikos kicks off at 7pm BST on Wednesday 30 July at the Athens Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match for free on BBC iPlayer, with those in Scotland able to watch on BBC Scotland.
Team news
Finlay Curtis has scored in all of his last three appearances for Rangers, including the opening goal in the first leg, meaning the winger is expected to keep his place in the team. Djeidi Gassama also notched a goal last time out and could join Curtis in the attacking trio.
For Panathinaikos, Anastasios Bakasetas will be absent after the midfielder was forced off with an injury in the first leg, while Giorgos Vagiannidis is suspended after receiving a red card at Ibrox. Former Man United wonderkid Facundo Pellistri could start as a result.
Odds
Panathinaikos to progress 14/5
Rangers to progress 2/9
