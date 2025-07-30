Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Is Panathinaikos v Rangers on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

Everything you need to know ahead of Rangers’ Champions League clash with Panathinaikos

Will Castle
Wednesday 30 July 2025 04:29 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Rangers will look to go one step closer to sealing their spot in the Champions League when they take on Panathinaikos in a crucial qualifying round second leg.

New manager Russell Martin helped guide his side to a 2-0 win over the Greek side at Ibrox last week, meaning Rangers already have one foot in the third qualifying round.

But their work is not done as they prepare to enter the hostile atmosphere of Panathinaikos, playing in the searing Athens summer heat.

Should Rangers progress, they will face either Viktoria Plzen or Servette in the next stage, but elimination would see them drop into the Europa League third qualifying round. There, they would face the test of either Besiktas or Shakhtar Donetsk - arguably a tougher assignment which could jeopardise next season’s participation in European football as a whole.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

Recommended

When is Panathinaikos v Rangers?

Rangers’ Champions League clash with Panathinaikos kicks off at 7pm BST on Wednesday 30 July at the Athens Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match for free on BBC iPlayer, with those in Scotland able to watch on BBC Scotland.

Team news

Finlay Curtis has scored in all of his last three appearances for Rangers, including the opening goal in the first leg, meaning the winger is expected to keep his place in the team. Djeidi Gassama also notched a goal last time out and could join Curtis in the attacking trio.

For Panathinaikos, Anastasios Bakasetas will be absent after the midfielder was forced off with an injury in the first leg, while Giorgos Vagiannidis is suspended after receiving a red card at Ibrox. Former Man United wonderkid Facundo Pellistri could start as a result.

Odds

Panathinaikos to progress 14/5

Rangers to progress 2/9

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in