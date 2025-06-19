Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brazilian youngster Estevao is playing his final few games for Palmeiras before linking up with his new club Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has signed a deal to join the Premier League side ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, adding one of the world’s top young talents to Enzo Maresca’s side.

Estevao, nicknamed ‘Messinho’ after amassing figures akin to those of the iconic Argentinian forward in his teens, featured as Palmeiras drew to Porto in their first game of the Fifa Club World Cup

With a game against Al-Ahly coming before the showdown with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, he is already looking ahead to what could be a curtain-call on his time in Brazil.

Speaking during the tournament, the prospect declared that he will “run” to the legendary Messi at the end of the game to try and get the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s shirt.

When will Estevao join Chelsea?

Chelsea have agreed a deal for Estevao that starts at an initial £29m, though it could rise beyond £50m with add-ons.

The five-time capped Brazil international has scored 26 goals in 79 games at club level, alongside three goals in five appearances for the national team’s under-17s.

Estevao of SE Palmeiras in action in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 ( Getty Images )

Estevao will join Chelsea at the end of the Fifa Club World Cup in the USA, with the final scheduled for Sunday, July 13, when only two of the 32-teams that entered remain.

He heads to Stamford Bridge as the Blues prepare to return to the Uefa Champions League, after beating Real Betis in the Conference League final last season and finishing fourth in the English top-flight.