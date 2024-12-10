New Chelsea signing Estevao reveals Cole Palmer talks and preferred position

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New Chelsea signing Estevao Willian has revealed that he and Cole Palmer have been chatting over Instagram as the 17-year-old Brazilian prepares to move to London in July.

Estevao will join Enzo Maresca’s side from Palmeiras in the summer after agreeing to sign for the London club last summer.

The teenager has enjoyed an excellent season in South America, scoring 15 times in all competitions and earning his first international call-up.

The youngster has pinched Palmer’s trademark celebration at times and has been in touch with a Chelsea star he hopes to thrive alongside at Stamford Bridge.

“I really like the celebration [by Cole Palmer],” Estevao explained to ESPN. “Ever since I signed with Chelsea I said I was going to do this celebration. We exchanged ideas, I’m happy to have this contact with him.

open image in gallery Estevao Willian made his Brazil debut earlier this year ( Getty Images )

“I’m learning English, it’s hard. I have a good technique [watching films without subtitles], music... I haven’t visited Chelsea yet, but if I have the opportunity, now I’m on holiday, I’ll get to know the structure.”

Estevao has also been in touch with club captain Reece James and former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, now at Fluminenese.

“There are Chelsea agents here in Brazil who speak to you, Palmer speaks to me on Instagram. There’s [Reece] James who said that if I needed anything I should speak to him, Thiago Silva spoke to me in that last game. He said that the club is top and they are waiting for me with open arms.”

The versatile Estevao has been used in a wider position this season but hopes to eventually move inside to the position Palmer is excelling in under Maresca.

“I’ve always been a number ten and I went to the wing to have one-on-ones,” he explained. “Of course I respect [Palmeiras coach] Abel Ferreira’s decision, I know that I’ve enjoyed being on the wing more, but who knows, in the future I’ll play where I feel more comfortable, which is inside.”