Oxford United vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Oxford United face Stoke City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Oxford United vs Stoke City
Match ends, Oxford United 1, Stoke City 0.
Oxford United vs Stoke City
Second Half ends, Oxford United 1, Stoke City 0.
Oxford United vs Stoke City
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Oxford United vs Stoke City
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Peter Kioso.
Oxford United vs Stoke City
Attempt missed. Emre Tezgel (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Million Manhoef.
Oxford United vs Stoke City
Offside, Oxford United. Idris El Mizouni is caught offside.
Oxford United vs Stoke City
Attempt blocked. Mark Harris (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Rodrigues.
Oxford United vs Stoke City
Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Harris.
Oxford United vs Stoke City
Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Oxford United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Goodrham.
Oxford United vs Stoke City
Attempt missed. Andrew Moran (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
