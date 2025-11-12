Former Chelsea star Oscar in intensive care after collapsing in training

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been rushed to intensive care after collapsing during pre-season medical tests, sparking fears of a cardiac problem that could force him into retirement.

Oscar, 34, was conducting an interval test on an exercise bike at current club Sao Paulo’s training ground when he fell ill, with Brazilian outlet Global Esporte reporting that he was unconscious for two minutes.

After being transported to hospital by ambulance, the midfielder underwent a diagnostic catheterization - a procedure that sees a thin tube inserted into the blood vessel - so that doctors could assess the condition of his heart. He is also scheduled to have an MRI, with no date currently put on his potential discharge.

Oscar is now evaluating whether he can continue his career, with there talk that the termination of his contract at Sao Paulo is increasingly likely. His current deal runs until 2027 after signing in 2024.

An official Sao Paulo statement read: “During tests carried out on Tuesday morning (11am), at SuperCT, as part of the preparation for the 2026 pre-season, athlete Oscar presented an incident with cardiological changes, being promptly attended to by the club's professionals and the medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita, who were present at the site.

“The player was then taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and remains under observation for further tests to clarify the diagnosis.

“As per standard procedure and respecting the player's privacy, further information will be released as soon as there is an update from the medical team, in agreement with Oscar.”

This heart problem has not come out of the blue for the player, who has been monitoring the issue for several months.

open image in gallery Oscar starred for Chelsea for five years ( Getty Images )

Back in August, he was evaluated for a fractured vertebrae he suffered in a match against Corinthians, which brought about test results that showed a cardiac abnormality.

While he was cleared to play by the club, there are reports in Brazil that he told people close to him that he would hang up his boots if he felt he was at risk of falling ill playing football.

Oscar begun his senior career at Sao Paulo ahead of an eventual move away from his homeland to Chelsea, where he earned acclaim as one of the brightest midfield talents in world football.

He made over 200 appearances for the Blues across five years, notching 38 goals and 31 assists as he won two Premier League titles.

He went on to cash in his chips in 2017, making the big-money move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port, where he spent seven lucrative years before returning to Brazil.