Raheem Sterling suffers break-in while at home with his family

Intruders broke in at around 6.30pm on Saturday while the footballer was at home with his children

Margaret Davis
Tuesday 11 November 2025 10:53 EST
The intruders were disturbed and fled before they could take anything
The intruders were disturbed and fled before they could take anything (Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling suffered a break-in at his home in Berkshire last weekend.

Intruders broke in at around 6.30pm on Saturday while Sterling, 30, was at home with his family, the Telegraph reported.

The intruders were disturbed and fled before they could take anything.

Sterling’s representative said: “We can confirm that Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend.

“We can also confirm that he and his children were present at home at the time.

“Whilst the ultimate violation of privacy and safety, we are thankful to be able to confirm that he and his loved ones are all safe.

The Chelsea star’s previous home in Surrey was targeted by burglars in 2022
The Chelsea star's previous home in Surrey was targeted by burglars in 2022 (Getty Images)

“We ask that the privacy of Raheem and his loved ones be respected at this challenging time.”

The Chelsea star’s previous home in Surrey was targeted by burglars in 2022, forcing Sterling to fly home early from the England World Cup training camp.

That break-in happened in Oxshott, Leatherhead, and was reported to police on December 3 2022, during the World Cup in Qatar.

Sterling travelled home to be with his family after news of the break-in reached him, missing England’s 3-0 win over Senegal during the tournament.

Jewellery and watches, said to be worth £300,000, were stolen.

Previously, when Sterling lived in Goostrey, Cheshire his home was also targeted by thieves in 2018, who fled when the alarm system was activated.

