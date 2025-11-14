Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been diagnosed with a fainting condition after being rushed to the ICU.

The Brazilian national has vasovagal syncope, his current club Sao Paulo has confirmed.

Further tests are expected to be carried out.

According to the Mayo Clinic, vasovagal syncope can occur when the body overreacts to certain triggers, such as heat, hunger, or emotional distress.

The common condition causes a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure, which reduces blood flow to the brain, causing a person to briefly lose consciousness.

Oscar, 34, suffered heart complications during pre-season tests on Tuesday.

open image in gallery Oscar collapsed on Tuesday and was rushed to intensive care ( Getty )

He was conducting an interval test on an exercise bike at Sao Paulo’s training ground when he fell ill, with Brazilian outlet Global Esporte reporting that he was unconscious for two minutes.

Club staff and a medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita rushed to his aid.

Sao Paulo issued a statement, saying: “Oscar remains clinically well and stable, hospitalised in a cardiology unit, and will undergo an electrophysiological study this Friday.”

The heart complication has not come out of the blue for the player, who has been monitoring the issue for several months.

Back in August, he was evaluated for a fractured vertebrae he suffered in a match against Corinthians, which brought about test results that showed a cardiac abnormality.

While he was cleared to play by the club, there are reports in Brazil that he told people close to him that he would hang up his boots if he felt he was at risk of falling ill playing football.

Oscar begun his senior career at Sao Paulo ahead of an eventual move away from his homeland to Chelsea, where he earned acclaim as one of the brightest midfield talents in world football.

He won two Premier League titles with Chelsea and three Chinese Super League titles with Shanghai Port, before returning to Sao Paulo in December 2024 on a three-year deal.