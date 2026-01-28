Fulham agree Oscar Bobb deal as Manchester City include two key clauses
Bobb is set to complete a move to London for an initial £27m
Fulham have agreed to sign Oscar Bobb from Manchester City for an initial £27m.
As part of the deal, City will also get a 20 percent sell-on clause and matching rights in case they want to bring the Norway international back to the Etihad Stadium.
Bobb is set to join Fulham as a replacement for fellow winger Adama Traore, who has signed for West Ham, and means they have more cover in case Harry Wilson, who is out of contract at the end of the season, leaves Craven Cottage.
And selling Bobb helps City recoup some money after spending £82.5m in January on Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo.
The arrival of winger Semenyo from Bournemouth pushed Bobb further down the pecking order, with manager Pep Guardiola also able to call upon summer signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki, plus Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Omar Marmoush, Jeremy Doku and Savinho for the roles in attacking midfield and on the wing.
Bobb, who also attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund, has started five Premier League games this season, but only two since August.
The 22-year-old made 47 appearances for City, scoring three goals – the most significant an injury-time winner at Newcastle in January 2024.
While City have spent around £430m in the last three transfer windows, they have also brought money in by selling players such as James McAtee, Maximo Perrone, Kyle Walker, Ederson and Bobb.
If Bobb passes a medical and completes his transfer in time, he could make his Fulham debut against Manchester United on Sunday.
