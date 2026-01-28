Adama Traore reveals how fictional football movie convinced him to join West Ham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain international Adama Traoré completed a move to West Ham United from fellow London club Fulham on Wednesday, revealing a film about his new team taught him about the passion of its supporters.

The 30-year-old winger stated: "I’ve been seeing West Ham for a long time. It’s a massive club, a massive fanbase. I’ve been watching since I was young, when I watched a film about West Ham. I know about the fans and how much passion they have."

This cinematic reference is widely believed to be to the 2005 fictional drama Green Street, which explored the culture of football hooliganism in English football through a fan group associated with the London club.

Green Street was also the name of a road leading to West Ham’s historic former ground, Upton Park.

West Ham now play at the Olympic Stadium, where Traoré will be reunited with manager Nuno Espírito Santo, having previously worked together at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

open image in gallery Elijah Wood in Green Street, the movie that seemingly convinced Traore to join West Ham ( Universal Studios )

The powerful right winger, a product of Barcelona’s esteemed academy, has already featured for four English Premier League clubs — Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolves, and Fulham.

Nuno Espírito Santo commented on the acquisition, saying: "He will give us a different option in attacking areas."

Traore made 15 Premier League appearances for Fulham in the first part of the season but failed to register a goal or an assist.

He now joins a West Ham side battling to avoid dropping down into the Championship.

The Hammers are currently five points from safety but have won their last two league games against Tottenham and Sunderland.

Traore could make his West Ham debut this weekend when his new club travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Chelsea have also found strong form under new manager Liam Rosenior, winning their last three games in all competitions.