Manchester City want to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush to bolster their forward line, although they believe it will be difficult to sign the Egypt international this month.

Marmoush has scored 18 goals and contributed 11 assists already this season but with Eintracht challenging for a Champions League place, City are conscious it could be hard to persuade the Bundesliga high-flyers to sell.

The 25-year-old, who might cost up to £50m, could be a belated replacement for Julian Alvarez, who was sold to Atletico Madrid in the summer for a fee that could rise to £82m.

Marmoush has impressed in the Bundesliga this season ( Getty Images )

Like Alvarez, Marmoush is versatile, which appeals to City. Erling Haaland is the only specialist striker in Pep Guardiola’s squad so an alternative centre-forward who can also operate in other positions is a priority.

Marmoush is the second top scorer in the Bundesliga, behind Harry Kane, while only three players have more Europa League goals this season. He has helped Eintracht go third in the Bundesliga and fifth in the Europa League.

Marmoush joined Eintracht on a free transfer from Wolfsburg in 2023 and scored 17 goals in his debut season for them. He has also struck six times for Egypt in 35 caps.

City manager Guardiola has admitted the club could buy in January after a run of nine defeats in 13 games and a series of injuries derailed their season. City made an £80m profit in the last financial year, including a £121m profit on transfers, which came before the summer sale of Alvarez, so they are expected to have a sizeable budget.

City are also interested in Abdukodir Khusanov although the Lens defender is viewed as a potential signing for the future, rather than a player who would be likely to break into the first 11 now.

The 20-year-old Uzbekistan international is around a decade younger than three of City’s current centre-backs, in John Stones, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji.