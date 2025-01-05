Pep Guardiola wants treble hero Jack Grealish to ‘fight’ for Man City place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pep Guardiola has challenged Jack Grealish to respond after losing his place in the Manchester City side to Savinho.

Despite the champions’ underwhelming campaign to date, Grealish has been unable to command a regular place in Guardiola’s line-up.

Fitness issues have contributed to the England international’s lack of form, but the 29-year-old has looked far from the dynamic performer he was in the 2022-23 treble-winning season.

City boss Guardiola said: “It’s easy. As much as he (Grealish) looks at himself, he will see the competition and he has to compete.

“Savinho is in better shape and everything than Jack, and that’s why I played Savinho.

“Do I want the Jack that won the treble? Yes, I want it – but I try to be honest with myself for that.

“What happened with Savinho’s delivery in the box? It’s higher than the other wingers in that position.

“They have to fight. You can say it’s unfair. OK, if you think that, then it’s fine, but you have to prove (to me), ‘OK, I’m going to fight with Savinho, to deserve to play in that position’, every single day, every single week and every single month.”

Grealish has won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup since his £100million move from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

Yet while he and City have struggled this term – Guardiola’s side suffered a run of nine defeats in 13 games at the back end of 2024 – Brazilian winger Savinho has started to shine.

The 20-year-old summer signing from sister club Troyes scored at Leicester last week and again impressed as he forced an own goal and set up two for Erling Haaland in Saturday’s 4-1 win over West Ham.

Guardiola feels it is now up to Grealish to respond accordingly.

He said: “I fought a lot for him, fought a lot to be here. (I say) ‘Come on, do it again, do it again’.

“I know that he can do it because I saw him. I saw your level and I want that, every single training session and every single game.

“If not, Savinho deserves. I play him because he produces. Against Everton he was brilliant, then the goal at Leicester and (Saturday) he made a goal and two unbelievable assists. That is top. That’s why he played.”

Savinho himself is pleased to be finding his feet at the Etihad Stadium.

He said: “I’ve been here for six months. I’m still adapting, I don’t speak English. I think when I start speaking English I’ll be comfortable in the group, I’ll start to understand more the things the players say to me.

I know that he can do it because I saw him. I saw your level and I want that, every single training session and every single game Pep Guardiola wants the old Jack Grealish back

“But the most important thing is that the players trust me and I can get this trust to show on the pitch.

“When I arrived here at Manchester City I was expecting to show my football but I didn’t know I would be able to show it so quickly.

“I work hard on a daily basis and when I get to the game I try to show my talent.”