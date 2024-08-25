Olympique Marseille vs Reims LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Orange Vélodrome
Follow live coverage as Olympique Marseille face Reims in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Olympique Marseille vs Reims
Attempt missed. Keito Nakamura (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oumar Diakité.
Olympique Marseille vs Reims
Attempt blocked. Keito Nakamura (Reims) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Olympique Marseille vs Reims
Second Half begins Marseille 1, Reims 0.
Olympique Marseille vs Reims
First Half ends, Marseille 1, Reims 0.
Olympique Marseille vs Reims
Foul by Lilian Brassier (Marseille).
Olympique Marseille vs Reims
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Yehvann Diouf.
Olympique Marseille vs Reims
Attempt blocked. Elye Wahi (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Olympique Marseille vs Reims
Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Marseille) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Olympique Marseille vs Reims
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Leonardo Balerdi.
Olympique Marseille vs Reims
Attempt blocked. Yaya Fofana (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments