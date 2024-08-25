Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724615705

Olympique Marseille vs Reims LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Orange Vélodrome

Luke Baker
Sunday 25 August 2024 12:45
Comments
A general view of the Stade Orange Vélodrome
A general view of the Stade Orange Vélodrome (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Olympique Marseille face Reims in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724615576

Olympique Marseille vs Reims

Attempt missed. Keito Nakamura (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oumar Diakité.

25 August 2024 20:52
1724615482

Olympique Marseille vs Reims

Attempt blocked. Keito Nakamura (Reims) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

25 August 2024 20:51
1724615423

Olympique Marseille vs Reims

Second Half begins Marseille 1, Reims 0.

25 August 2024 20:50
1724614385

Olympique Marseille vs Reims

First Half ends, Marseille 1, Reims 0.

25 August 2024 20:33
1724614378

Olympique Marseille vs Reims

Foul by Lilian Brassier (Marseille).

25 August 2024 20:32
1724614301

Olympique Marseille vs Reims

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Yehvann Diouf.

25 August 2024 20:31
1724614296

Olympique Marseille vs Reims

Attempt blocked. Elye Wahi (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

25 August 2024 20:31
1724614292

Olympique Marseille vs Reims

Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Marseille) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

25 August 2024 20:31
1724614236

Olympique Marseille vs Reims

Corner, Reims. Conceded by Leonardo Balerdi.

25 August 2024 20:30
1724614232

Olympique Marseille vs Reims

Attempt blocked. Yaya Fofana (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

25 August 2024 20:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in