Independent
Climate
Liveupdated1726333205

Olympique Marseille vs Nice LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Orange Vélodrome

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 09:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Orange Vélodrome
A general view of the Stade Orange Vélodrome (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Olympique Marseille face Nice in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726333099

Olympique Marseille vs Nice

Match ends, Marseille 2, Nice 0.

14 September 2024 17:58
1726333078

Olympique Marseille vs Nice

Second Half ends, Marseille 2, Nice 0.

14 September 2024 17:57
1726333004

Olympique Marseille vs Nice

Attempt missed. Jonathan Rowe (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ismaël Koné.

14 September 2024 17:56
1726332932

Olympique Marseille vs Nice

Attempt saved. Jonathan Rowe (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

14 September 2024 17:55
1726332916

Olympique Marseille vs Nice

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

14 September 2024 17:55
1726332850

Olympique Marseille vs Nice

Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Marseille).

14 September 2024 17:54
1726332816

Olympique Marseille vs Nice

Substitution, Marseille. Bamo Meïté replaces Mason Greenwood.

14 September 2024 17:53
1726332754

Olympique Marseille vs Nice

Offside, Nice. Youssoufa Moukoko is caught offside.

14 September 2024 17:52
1726332722

Olympique Marseille vs Nice

Attempt blocked. Tom Louchet (Nice) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

14 September 2024 17:52
1726332677

Olympique Marseille vs Nice

Jonathan Rowe (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14 September 2024 17:51

