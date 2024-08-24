Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Groupama Stadium
Follow live coverage as Olympique Lyonnais face Monaco in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Lyon 0, Monaco 2.
Second Half ends, Lyon 0, Monaco 2.
Second yellow card to Lamine Camara (Monaco) for a bad foul.
Foul by Lamine Camara (Monaco).
Clinton Mata (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Soungoutou Magassa (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Lamine Camara (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.
Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kassoum Ouattara (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Kassoum Ouattara (Monaco).
