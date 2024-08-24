Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724518807

Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Groupama Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 09:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Olympique Lyonnais face Monaco in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724518781

Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Match ends, Lyon 0, Monaco 2.

24 August 2024 17:59
1724518768

Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Second Half ends, Lyon 0, Monaco 2.

24 August 2024 17:59
1724518691

Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Second yellow card to Lamine Camara (Monaco) for a bad foul.

24 August 2024 17:58
1724518687

Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Foul by Lamine Camara (Monaco).

24 August 2024 17:58
1724518622

Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Clinton Mata (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

24 August 2024 17:57
1724518620

Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Soungoutou Magassa (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

24 August 2024 17:57
1724518499

Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Lamine Camara (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.

24 August 2024 17:54
1724518477

Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

24 August 2024 17:54
1724518432

Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Attempt missed. Kassoum Ouattara (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

24 August 2024 17:53
1724518325

Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Foul by Kassoum Ouattara (Monaco).

24 August 2024 17:52

