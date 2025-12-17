Oliver Glasner offers hope of Crystal Palace contract renewal as he blames schedule for delay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says talks over a potential new contract have been put on hold due to his side's hectic fixture list.

The Austrian, whose existing deal expires in the summer, continues to be linked with other clubs, including some of the Eagles' Premier League rivals.

Palace host Finnish champions KuPS in the Conference League on Thursday evening before travelling to Leeds for a top-flight match just 48 hours later and then playing away to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Glasner insists ongoing speculation about his future is not a distraction and claims there is currently no time to hold detailed conversations with chairman Steve Parish because of the packed schedule.

He said: "When should I talk about my contract?

“And that's why we said, 'OK, let's push it backwards when we have time' because it's not between three meetings which take 10 minutes.

"We want to do it in a relaxed atmosphere, and right at the moment there is no relaxed atmosphere. That's why we pushed it back."

Palace have reportedly drawn up a list of potential replacements as Glasner, who led the club to FA Cup glory last term, enters the final six months of his deal.

"(There is) no time for distraction," said the 51-year-old, whose side have already played 26 games this season.

"I just mentioned the schedule, there's just no time and believe me I'm never thinking about my future right at the moment.

Oliver Glasner led Crystal Palace to the FA Cup last season ( PA Wire )

"It's not important right now. As soon as we will take a decision, number one the players will hear it and number two you (the media) will hear it."

Glasner intends to name completely different starting XIs for the matches against KuPS and Leeds.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt boss said he has only 16 senior players available and will hand opportunities to some of the club's academy players.

Attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada faces "at least eight to 10 weeks" on the sidelines with the hamstring issue he sustained during Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

PA