FA Cup third-round fixtures and full TV schedule confirmed
There will be eight matches shown across the BBC and TNT Sports, with many more available to stream on discovery+
FA Cup holders Crystal Palace’s trip to non-league Macclesfield is one of eight third-round ties to be shown on TV across the weekend.
Six matches will be shown on TNT Sports with the other two to be broadcast on the BBC, including Palace v Macclesfield, as well as many more across discovery+.
The action kicks off on Friday 9 January as Wrexham host Nottingham Forest. The fourth-round draw will be conducted before Liverpool host Barnsley on Monday 12 January.
Every game apart from those kicking off at 3pm on Saturday 10 January will be available to watch via the discovery + platform.
FA Cup third-round TV schedule
Friday 9 January (all 19:30 GMT)
Wrexham v Nottingham Forest - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Milton Keynes Dons v Oxford United - discovery+
Port Vale v Fleetwood Town - discovery+
Preston North End v Wigan Athletic - discovery+
Saturday, 10 January
12:15: Cheltenham Town v Leicester City - discovery+
12:15: Everton v Sunderland - discovery+
12:15: Macclesfield v Crystal Palace - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
12:15: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town - discovery+
15:00: Boreham Wood v Burton Albion
15:00: Burnley v Millwall
15:00: Doncaster Rovers v Southampton
15:00: Fulham v Middlesbrough
15:00: Ipswich Town v Blackpool
15:00: Manchester City v Exeter City
15:00: Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
15:00: Salford City v Swindon Town
15:00: Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
15:00: Stoke City v Coventry City
17:45: Bristol City v Watford - discovery+
17:45: Cambridge United v Birmingham City - discovery+
17:45: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
17:45: Grimsby Town v Weston Super Mare - discovery+
20:00: Charlton Athletic v Chelsea - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Sunday, 11 January
12:00: Derby County v Leeds United - TNT Sports 2 and discovery+
14:00: Portsmouth v Arsenal - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
14:30: Hull City v Blackburn Rovers - discovery+
14:30: Norwich City v Walsall - discovery+
14:30: Sheffield United v Mansfield Town - discovery+
14:30: Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion - discovery+
14:30: West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers - discovery+
16:30: Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - TNT Sports 1 and discovery
Monday, 12 January
19:45: Liverpool v Barnsley - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The fourth round draw will be shown live by TNT Sports before Liverpool v Barnsley on Monday 12 January 2026.
