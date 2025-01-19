Nottingham Forest vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result and final score
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Southampton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Jota wins a free-kick for Forest inside his own penalty area after going down under pressure from Ugochukwu. Sels will run down the clock here.
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
That could be a pivotal moment. Bednarek connects with the corner and powers a header towards goal. Sels is beaten but Aina gets back on his goal-line and manages to clear the ball off the line.
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Yellow Card Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
The atmopshere has changed at the City Ground with all the noise coming from the away end and Southampton win another corner in-front of their supporters.
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Twelve minutes of added time to be played at the end of the second half.
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Good chance for Saints. Onuachu is unmarked and gets on the end of a Walker-Peters cross. The striker's header forces Sels to push the effort behind for a corner.
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Substitution James Patrick Bree William Anthony Patrick Smallbone
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Can Southampton set up a tense finale here at the City Ground by scoring a second goal? Only five minutes left before what could be a large chunk of added time.
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Murillo and Sels must be good to continue as Forest have now used up all their substitutions and both remain on the field of play.
