Nottingham Forest beat Porto as Sean Dyche era begins with win

Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus’ penalties sealed Nottingham Forest a first European victory in 30 years as life under Sean Dyche began with a much-needed 2-0 win against Porto.

Having secured a long-awaited continental return under Nuno Espirito Santo and been led in their first two Europa League games by Ange Postecoglou, the Reds’ first win in the competition came under their third manager of the season.

Dyche’s side showed promise, fight and panache on Thursday evening as spot-kicks from skipper Gibbs-White and striker Jesus ended Forest’s 10-game winless streak in all competitions and Porto’s unbeaten start to the season.

It was a shot in the arm for the two-time European Cup winners and saw the City Ground celebrate a first victory in continental competition since November 1995.

Gibbs-White put Forest ahead from the spot by keeping his cool after a handball by Jan Bednarek, who saw an equaliser early in the second half ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Further VAR intervention helped Dyche’s side settle growing nerves, with Jesus – who scored both goals in the 2-2 draw at Real Betis on the opening night – converting the second penalty of the evening.

It was a memorable night at the City Ground, which started with Dyche and his coaching staff, including Forest favourites Steve Stone and Ian Woan, receiving a wonderful welcome.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was among Forest’s three changes and was first to test Diogo Costa, forcing Porto’s goalkeeper into a save from 20 yards and then seeing an effort from the resulting corner deflected over.

open image in gallery Morgan Gibbs-White opened the scoring for Nottingham Forest ( Action Images via Reuters )

Forest were making life uncomfortable through intensity and physicality that helped them earn a penalty, with former Southampton defender Bednarek adjudged to have handled when attempting to beat Jesus in the air.

Gibbs-White took the ball after a VAR check and sent Costa the wrong way with a 19th-minute penalty that ruthlessly ambitious Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis applauded in the stands.

It was just the third goal Porto had conceded this season and the hosts held off the Portuguese league leaders’ attempt to hit back before the break.

Diligent defending and solid play kept them at arm’s length, with Matz Sels producing a save that was almost as impressive as Alan Varela’s long-range attempt was audacious.

open image in gallery Igor Jesus netted Forest's second penalty to give them a cushion against Porto ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pablo Rosario prodded wide towards the end of a first half that Oleksandr Zinchenko would not complete as Nicolo Savona replaced the limping left-back.

Porto returned from the break strongly and silenced the City Ground shortly after the restart.

A short corner eventually ended with a cross being sent into the box, where Bednarek capitalised on the hosts’ inability to clear by slamming home and darting off to the travelling hordes in delight.

But those celebrations proved short-lived as the VAR ruled Samu had strayed offside in the build-up.

open image in gallery Sean Dyche received a wonderful reception from the Forest fans before overseeing a win in his first match as manager ( Getty Images )

It was a let-off for Forest and the game became stretched as Porto sought a leveller.

Sels stopped Gabriel Veiga’s corner creeping in and Hudson-Odoi saw an effort blocked at the other end, before Forest substitute Savona was adjudged to have dived in the box.

But the VAR ended up sending referee Radu Petrescu to the monitor and a penalty was awarded for Martim Fernandes’ challenge.

Jesus rather than Gibbs-White took the penalty and the Brazil international thumped home down the middle in the 77th minute.

Dyche’s side smartly saw out the rest of the game, with a roar from those in red greeting the final whistle.