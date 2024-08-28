Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724876283

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Luke Baker
Wednesday 28 August 2024 13:00
Comments
The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest Football Club
The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Newcastle United in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724876229

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Attempt missed. Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box.

28 August 2024 21:17
1724876079

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Zach Abbott (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 August 2024 21:14
1724876075

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 August 2024 21:14
1724875995

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 August 2024 21:13
1724875989

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Jota Silva (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

28 August 2024 21:13
1724875985

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Foul by Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United).

28 August 2024 21:13
1724875828

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Newcastle United 1. Jota Silva (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

28 August 2024 21:10
1724875791

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

28 August 2024 21:09
1724875729

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Delay in match because of an injury Alexander Isak (Newcastle United).

28 August 2024 21:08
1724875559

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Second Half begins Nottingham Forest 0, Newcastle United 1.

28 August 2024 21:05

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in