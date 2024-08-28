Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Newcastle United in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Attempt missed. Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Zach Abbott (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Jota Silva (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Foul by Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United).
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Newcastle United 1. Jota Silva (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Delay in match because of an injury Alexander Isak (Newcastle United).
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Second Half begins Nottingham Forest 0, Newcastle United 1.
