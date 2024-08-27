Support truly

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United begin their Carabao Cup campaigns with a second round clash at the City Ground.

The hosts continued a solid start to the Premier League season with a strong win at Southampton on Saturday and will khope to carry that momentum into the cup.

Newcastle, meanwhile, were fortunate to escape Bournemouth with a point in their weekend business, grateful for a late, contentious VAR intervention to preserve a draw.

The Tyneside club have never won this competition; Nottingham Forest won the last of their four crowns in 1990.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle?

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 28 August at the City Ground.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on the channels from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the tie via Sky Go.

Team news

Neither side has any fresh injury concerns after their weekend results, though both managers could make changes. A cup match this early in the season against opposition in the same league may be seen as a complicated fixture for both teams, but it makes sense for both to go with a nearly full-strength line-up.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is missing Danilo after the midfielder’s horror injury in the opening match of the season, but otherwise he has a full squad to choose from. His side are chasing striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord, but until he arrives it is reasonable to expect Chris Wood to start up-front.

Wily Boly and Harry Toffolo could come into defence if Santo decides to make changes, with Nicolas Dominguez and Ryan Yates both in the running for a start after coming on last week.

Whether Santo decides to go with a full-strength attack remains to be seen, with Hudson-Odoi, Elanga and Gibbs-White all in contention for a rest for players such as Jota Silva and Taiwo Awoniyi.

For Newcastle, Eddie Howe has said that his side “want a good cup run this year”, and he has historically put out strong starting line-ups in this competition, having reached the final in 2023.

Fabian Schar will miss this match after his straight red in the Premier League opener against Southampton.

But expect Howe to name a nearly full-strength side, with potential changes including Harvey Barnes for Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall for Lloyd Kelly and Joe Willock for Sean Longstaff.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina; Sangare, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Odds

Nottingham Forest win 21/10

Draw 14/5

Newcastle win 6/5

Carabao Cup second round fixtures in full

Tuesday 27 August (all 7.45pm kick offs unless noted)

Middlesbrough vs Stoke

QPR vs Luton

Barrow vs Derby County

Grimsby vs Sheffield Wednesday

Harrogate vs Preston

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Brighton vs Crawley

Walsall vs Huddersfield

Everton vs Doncaster

Fleetwood vs Rotherham

Blackburn vs Blackpool

Shrewsbury vs Bolton

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Watford vs Plymouth

Leicester vs Tranmere

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Birmingham vs Fulham (8pm)

Crystal Palace vs Norwich (8pm)

Wednesday 28 August

Wolves vs Burnley (7.30pm)

Wimbledon vs Ipswich

West Ham vs Bournemouth

Colchester vs Brentford

Cardiff vs Southampton

Swansea vs Wycombe

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle (8pm)

