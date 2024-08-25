Bournemouth denied dramatic Newcastle win as VAR rules out stoppage-time goal

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Bournemouth were denied a dramatic victory over Newcastle by a controversial VAR decision which robbed Dango Ouattara of a late winner.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola was furious after the stoppage-time goal was ruled out for handball, and was booked for his protests at the end of the 1-1 draw.

There was frustration for both managers, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe still unable to gain a victory at his old stamping ground.

The Magpies, trailing to Marcus Tavernier’s first-half goal, had hauled themselves level through Anthony Gordon and pressed hard for a late winner.

But they were denied by some top-class saves from Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto before the match exploded at the other end.

Since taking over as Magpies boss in 2021, Howe has failed to win all five Premier League matches against his former club.

Bizarrely, while in charge of the Cherries he went five games without beating Newcastle, meaning he is now winless in the last 10 instalments of a fixture synonymous with his name.

The hosts bossed the first half against an anaemic Newcastle and Ryan Christie slipped in Evanilson, their new club-record £40million Brazilian striker, whose angled drive was kept out by the knee of Nick Pope.

Antoine Semenyo then stepped inside Joelinton on the corner of the Newcastle penalty area and curled a superb, dipping shot over Pope and against the crossbar.

The lively Semenyo was instrumental in breaking the deadlock in the 37th minute after robbing Joelinton of possession in midfield.

The Ghana forward glided across the penalty area, evading Dan Burn and and Lloyd Kelly, before threading the ball back between both defenders for Tavernier to tap home.

After the break Semenyo, still leading Newcastle a merry dance, fizzed another pass across the goalmouth but the sliding Evanilson could only stab it wide.

Howe sent on Kieran Trippier, named on the bench for the second match running amid speculation surrounding his future, as well as Harvey Barnes.

And it was winger Barnes who made the difference, first sending a cross to the far post towards Joelinton, whose header forced a fine diving save from Neto.

The equaliser arrived in the 77th minute when Barnes raided down the left again, this time bending in an inswinging cross to the back post.

Gordon had managed to sneak in behind defender Milos Kerkez and passed the ball into an empty net.

Newcastle poured forward and Burn’s header from Gordon’s cross was clawed out by Neto, who then tipped a shot from his fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes over the crossbar.

Bournemouth thought they had won it in stoppage time when Ouattara’s header flew in from a corner.

Replays appeared to show the ball had come off his shoulder but VAR Tim Robinson ruled handball.

There was further drama when Joelinton appeared to strike Neto and a member of the Bournemouth coaching staff was red-carded for protesting as the match ended in more controversy.