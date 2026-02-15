Nottingham Forest confirm Vitor Pereira as fourth manager of season after Sean Dyche sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest have appointed Vitor Pereira as their fourth manager of the season following the sacking of Sean Dyche, with the Portuguese signing an 18-month contract as he looks to steer the club away from Premier League relegation.

Former Wolves boss Pereira arrives at the City Ground tasked with guiding Forest away from the drop zone. Forest are precariously placed in 17th in the table, three points above a West Ham side growing in confidence.

open image in gallery Vitor Pereira has been appointed new Forest boss ( Getty )

Pereira was sacked from his post at Molineux in November after 11 months in charge, leaving the Midlands club with only two points from their first 10 Premier League games of the season.

He previously worked under Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Olympiacos, guiding the Greek giants to a league and cup double in 2014/15.

The Portuguese follows Dyche, Ange Postecoglou and Nuno Espirito Santo of those who have been and gone in the Forest dugout this term.

Nuno was dismissed at the beginning of the season, less than four months from guiding Forest to European qualification for the first time in 30 years, after his relationship with Marinakis and the club hierarchy deteriorated rapidly.

Postecoglou was appointed his successor, taking the reins after being sacked from Tottenham in the summer, but his reign proved ill-fated as he lasted just 39 days, failing to win any of his eight games in charge.

Dyche was brought in to steer the ship towards safety and helped lift Forest of the relegation zone, even being nominated for January’s manager of the month award.

However, performances remained subpar and he was let go in the wake of a 0-0 draw with bottom club Wolves on Wednesday night, after which his team were booed off at the final whistle by their own home crowd.

open image in gallery Sean Dyche was sacked by Nottingham Forest after midnight on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Pereira will be seen as a short-term solution at Forest, having left seven of his last nine roles within a year.

He has nevertheless been appointed off the back of his proven ability to avoid the drop, having done so with Wolves in 2024/25.

Pereira replaced Gary O'Neil with the objective of sparing the club from relegation in December 2024, with Wolves at the time sitting in 19th place with just nine points from 16 matches.

Wolves went on to comfortably survived demotion and ended the season 16th in the table, 17 points clear of 18th-placed Leicester City.

His first assignment as Forest boss will be in Europe as they travel to Fenerbahce - a club Pereira spent two spells with between 2015 and 2021 - in their Europa League knockout play-off on Thursday 19 February.

Forest will then play host to Liverpool, who they pummelled 3-0 at Anfield in what was the undoubted high point of Dyche’s reign, on Sunday 22 February.

Forest said Pereira will be joined by coaching staff Filipe Jorge Monteiro Almeida, Luis Miguel Moreira Da Silva, Bruno Filipe Araujo De Moura, and Pedro Simao Capela Silva Lopes.