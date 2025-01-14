Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE: Result and reaction as Forest hold on for thrilling draw
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool: Chris Wood puts the hosts ahead early before Diogo Jota equalised and Matz Sels pulled off a number of saves to preserve the draw
Substitute Diogo Jota’s second-half header earned Liverpool a battling 1-1 draw with surprise title rivals Nottingham Forest, keeping the Premier League leaders six points clear at the top of the standings.
High-flying Forest, who are enjoying a remarkable season after just avoiding relegation last term, raced into the lead in an electric City Ground atmosphere through striker Chris Wood with eight minutes on the clock.
Liverpool, whose only league defeat this season prior to their trip to the East Midlands came against Forest in September, looked to be heading for another humbling before Jota headed home a 66th-minute equaliser from a corner.
Jota and Mohamed Salah went close to securing victory for Liverpool late on but found home goalkeeper Matz Sels in inspired form. Instead, the draw ensured Arne Slot’s team sit six points above second-placed Forest, who have played a game more.
Relive all the action from the City Ground with our live blog below:
Diogo Jota reacts to Liverpool draw
Diogo Jota was disappointed to only get a draw with Nottingham Forest. Here’s his reaction
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool
What a great spectacle that was and Forest have proved once again that they’re legit this season. Here were the two goals
FULL-TIME! Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool
And that’s it! What a cracking game. Forest, and goalkeeper Matz Sels especially, did brilliantly to hold on in the second half and repel the Liverpool onslaught.
Chris Wood’s early goal had Forest ahead before Jota came off the bench to equalise. Liverpool could’ve won it but Forest deserved a draw. I think both sides will be happy enough with that draw.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool, 90+5 mins
Tsimikas curls in a free-kick but Murillo rises highest to head clear. Forest try to counter but Awoniyi’s touch is heavy and the chance slips away.
SAVE! Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool, 90+3 mins
Another brillaint save by Sels! He’s been class in this second half. Gakpo shoots, the shot takes a slight deflection but Sels at fullstretch to his left tips the ball wide. Superb.
Forest clear the corner.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool, 90+2 mins
The City Ground haven’t stopped singing this evening - it really is one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League.
Menawhile, Liverpool have shown why they’re sucha good second-half side but Forest clinging on successfully at the moment.
OFF THE LINE! Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool, 90 mins
Forest holding on now! Superb corner curled in and it’s only half-flapped by Sels, straight to Salah who smashes the ball at goal but Aina is on the post to brilliantly stick out a right leg and block it clear. That looked in!
The ball then comes to Salah again in the box but it’s over the bar! Great drama.
Triple sub by Forest and they go to a back three. Taiwo Awoniyi, Alex Moreno and Morato on for Wood, Gibbs-White and Williams.
SEVEN minutes of added time
SAVE! Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool, 88 mins
Liverpool pressing around the edge of the Forest box but the blocks stop any sort of ball going in. Williams then blocks a Jones ball out for a corner.
Tsimikas takes it but Murillo heads it clear. Worked back in and Salah curls a shot with his left foot but Sels tips it over the bar. Good save.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool, 86 mins
Sels busy again as Alexander-Arnold slides a ball through for Salah who bears down on goal but his touch is heavy and Sels is out quickly to smother and stop the shot coming.
Then at the other end it’s close for Forest! Aina fizzes a ball across the face of goal, it onyl needs a touch to turn it in but no one there. A couple of long throw=ins follow but Liverpool’s defence deal with it.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool, 84 mins
Salah opens his body up and shoots first time with his left foot from the right side of the box but it’s well over.
Another Forest sub as Jota Silva comes on for Hudson-Odoi. Six minutes plus injury time left in this one.
