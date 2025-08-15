Nottingham Forest agree fee for Manchester City’s James McAtee
McAtee is Forest’s fourth signing of the summer as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to strengthen his squad
Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee rising to £30m with Manchester City for James McAtee.
The former Premier League champions have included buy-back and sell-on clauses, which could mean the midfielder returns to the Etihad Stadium or makes City more money in the future.
McAtee is now set to become Forest’s fourth summer buy after winger Dan Ndoye, striker Igor Jesus and defender Jair Cunha, while Nuno Espirito Santo is also closing in on Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich.
McAtee will become City’s biggest summer sale so far and the second midfielder to leave the club in a few days, after Jack Grealish joined Everton on loan.
The 22-year-old, who attracted interest from several clubs, was always expected to leave this summer in search of more first-team football. He spent two years on loan at Sheffield United but, while he made 27 appearances for City last year, never became a regular starter.
He was not part of the City squad for the Club World Cup, instead captaining England Under-21s to victory in the European Championships.
McAtee scored seven goals for City last season, six of them in 2025 but has only started three Premier League games for his first club.
Signings such as Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders brought still greater competition for places in midfield while manager Pep Guardiola said he wanted a smaller squad. While City have spent over £300m in 2025 and two former club captains, Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne, have both left, they had not recouped much money in sales.
