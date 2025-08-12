Jack Grealish aims to emulate Wayne Rooney after completing move to Everton
The 29-year-old has moved to Merseyside on a season-long loan from Manchester City
Jack Grealish has joined Everton on loan and revealed that he consulted Wayne Rooney about his move to Merseyside as he looks to follow in the footsteps of two of his idols.
Manchester City have loaned out the £100m midfielder for the season and the contract includes a £50m buy options for the Toffees. Everton manager David Moyes hopes he can help Grealish get back into the England squad.
The 29-year-old, who has become Moyes’ sixth summer signing, said he chose the No 18 shirt because it was worn by his heroes Rooney and Paul Gascoigne during their time at Everton.
Grealish said: "There is a reason. There were other numbers but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore No. 18 here.
"So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point. I spoke to Wayne before I came here and I mentioned that to him – about the No 18 – so I hope he's happy as well."
The former Aston Villa captain said it was a simple decision to choose Everton after he was made surplus to requirements by City, who left him out of their squad for the Club World Cup.
Grealish added: "I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton. It’s massive for me. This is a great club, with great fans. As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go.”
Grealish has only started one Premier League game in 2025 but Moyes believes he can get back to his best at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.
He said: “I think we’re getting him at a good time because he’s experienced, he understands the Premier League, and we’re all fully aware of the levels he’s capable of performing to.
“I know Jack’s ambition is to get back into the England squad so hopefully we can help him achieve that over the course of the season. We’re all looking forward to working with him and providing a platform for him to show the best version of himself.”
