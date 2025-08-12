Jack Grealish aims to emulate Wayne Rooney after completing move to Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Grealish has joined Everton on loan and revealed that he consulted Wayne Rooney about his move to Merseyside as he looks to follow in the footsteps of two of his idols.

Manchester City have loaned out the £100m midfielder for the season and the contract includes a £50m buy options for the Toffees. Everton manager David Moyes hopes he can help Grealish get back into the England squad.

The 29-year-old, who has become Moyes’ sixth summer signing, said he chose the No 18 shirt because it was worn by his heroes Rooney and Paul Gascoigne during their time at Everton.

Grealish said: "There is a reason. There were other numbers but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore No. 18 here.

"So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point. I spoke to Wayne before I came here and I mentioned that to him – about the No 18 – so I hope he's happy as well."

The former Aston Villa captain said it was a simple decision to choose Everton after he was made surplus to requirements by City, who left him out of their squad for the Club World Cup.

open image in gallery Grealish hopes to force his way back into the England team by excelling at Everton this season ( Getty Images )

Grealish added: "I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton. It’s massive for me. This is a great club, with great fans. As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go.”

Grealish has only started one Premier League game in 2025 but Moyes believes he can get back to his best at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

He said: “I think we’re getting him at a good time because he’s experienced, he understands the Premier League, and we’re all fully aware of the levels he’s capable of performing to.

“I know Jack’s ambition is to get back into the England squad so hopefully we can help him achieve that over the course of the season. We’re all looking forward to working with him and providing a platform for him to show the best version of himself.”