Callum Hudson-Odoi salvaged a point for Nottingham Forest with a second-half equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in a contest rife with off-pitch tension.

Sunday’s visitors are set to be the direct beneficiaries of Palace’s demotion by Uefa to the Conference League, subsequently upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as the club expected to take the Europa League place.

Ismaila Sarr struck first, opening the scoring in the 37th minute at Selhurst Park – the Eagles’ first match since Eberechi Eze officially joined Arsenal – before Hudson-Odoi drew the sides level 12 minutes after the restart.

Forest came closest to walking away with all three points when Igor Jesus hit the post in stoppage time but could not convert their late chances.

There appeared to be a beefed-up security presence in south London ahead of predicted heightened tension.

While being the subject of scattered chants in the home end, Marinakis is also facing heat from inside his own ranks following Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s admission on Friday that his relationship with the Greek businessman had deteriorated, due in part to the arrival of global head of football Edu Gaspar.

But Nuno played down the speculation over his future in Sunday’s pre-match interview, telling Sky Sports he would “of course” want to remain in charge at Forest.

Justin Devenny, the 21-year-old Northern Ireland international Oliver Glasner inserted in Eze’s place for Palace’s Conference League first-leg play-off victory over Fredrikstad on Thursday night, earned another start.

And he had an early chance with a cross-shot from a tight angle denied.

Jean-Philippe Mateta came closer to opening the scoring just before the half hour – his strike, straight at Matz Sels, just the second shot on target for the hosts who had limited Forest to none.

Morgan Gibbs-White would have wanted to do better in the build-up to Palace’s opener. He was unable to take control of the ball as it dropped just outside the 18-yard box, allowing Will Hughes to seize possession.

Ismaila Sarr broke the deadlock for Palace ( Getty )

Sarr then broke the deadlock with the finishing touch of a well-worked sequence that began with Adam Wharton’s sprayed pass out to Daniel Munoz, who perfectly timed his own delivery for the Senegal international to guide in the opener.

Palace had a few more opportunities to double their lead before the break – a Will Hughes effort flashed wide and Marc Guehi’s header against the right post with the final touch of the first half.

Nuno switched his wingers’ sides to start the second half and it paid off when Hudson-Odoi drew the sides level in the 57th minute. He was supplied by a sharp pass from Dan Ndoye, allowing him to outpace Tyrick Mitchell and finish low past the outstretched toe of Dean Henderson.

Forest nearly emerged victors when Jesus – who had Henderson beaten all ends up – smashed against the woodwork in stoppage time, when VAR also disagreed with Palace’s penalty shouts after Sarr was brought down by Murillo.

New Forest signing Omari Hutchinson had two decent chances to snatch a winner, but directed both off target.

